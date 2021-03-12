Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 783 cases, two deaths

On Thursday, 9,344 people were vaccinated including the first dose to 7,388 general public.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 783 positive cases , taking the infection count to 9,51,600 and two more deaths took the COVID-19 death toll to 12,336, the health department said. According to a bulletin, 9,37,353 people have been discharged cumulatively so far including 406 on Thursday.

There were 7,831 active cases in the state which includes 110 in the intensive care units, the department added.

Active cases stood at 5,824 on March 1 and has been climbing steadily since then. Maximum cases of the day in the state was contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 492 infections whereas both the deaths happened in the city while rest of the districts reported zero coronavirus related deaths.