Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1135 new cases, active cases up at 9428

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1135 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, as the state reported the biggest surge since the beginning of 2021. While 710 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.65 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 9428, with 6832 of them in Bengaluru.
At the same time, 68,469 samples were tested (including 6485 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 16 were Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), and Bengaluru Rural (38).
Days after the tension over the disputed areas of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Shiv Sena on Tuesday reiterated that the Centre should declare the disputed areas as a Union Territory if the attacks on Marathi people in Belgaum do not stop.
An editorial in Saamana said that the attack on Marathi people in Belgaum is harrowing and Maharashtra needs to be united to counter it.
Employees working in the hospitality sector in Bengaluru have written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding free Covid-19 vaccine. "As the hospitality sector is very important, prioritising Covid vaccination is also very important. With employees of this sector including those working in restaurants, hotels, catering, and for food delivery work as corona warriors, we request you to arrange free vaccination for them," P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association said.
