Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1135 new cases, active cases up at 9428

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 17, 2021 9:22:47 am
Berngaluru apartment covid, Bengaluru news, bangalore covid cases, Bangaluru apartment covid patients, Indian expressA health worker collects nasal swab to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1135 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, as the state reported the biggest surge since the beginning of 2021. While 710 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.65 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 9428, with 6832 of them in Bengaluru.

At the same time, 68,469 samples were tested (including 6485 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 16 were Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), and Bengaluru Rural (38).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:22 (IST)17 Mar 2021
If attacks on Marathis in Belgaum don’t stop, declare it UT: Shiv Sena

Days after the tension over the disputed areas of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Shiv Sena on Tuesday reiterated that the Centre should declare the disputed areas as a Union Territory if the attacks on Marathi people in Belgaum do not stop.

An editorial in Saamana said that the attack on Marathi people in Belgaum is harrowing and Maharashtra needs to be united to counter it.

08:59 (IST)17 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: Hospitality employees demand free Covid-19 vaccine

Employees working in the hospitality sector in Bengaluru have written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding free Covid-19 vaccine. "As the hospitality sector is very important, prioritising Covid vaccination is also very important. With employees of this sector including those working in restaurants, hotels, catering, and for food delivery work as corona warriors, we request you to arrange free vaccination for them," P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association said.

08:14 (IST)17 Mar 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. 

man elephant conflict, man elephant conflict karnataka, bees to keep away elephants, bees fence karnataka elephant, karnataka news, indian express The initiative is part of Project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant - Human Attacks using Bees). (Express)

Meanwhile, in a bid to mitigate man-elephant conflict in a manner that does not harm the animals and is also cost-effective, a ‘fence of honey bees’ is being erected around a Karnataka village.

READ | Karnataka: ‘Fence of honeybees’ around village to reduce elephant-human conflict

At the same time, bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Karnataka assembly constituencies — Basavakalyan and Maski ­—will be held on April 17, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

READ | Karnataka: Bypolls to Belgaum, Basavakalyan, Maski on April 17, counting on May 2

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 16 Highlights

X