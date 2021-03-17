Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1135 new cases, active cases up at 9428

A health worker collects nasal swab to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1135 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, as the state reported the biggest surge since the beginning of 2021. While 710 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.65 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 9428, with 6832 of them in Bengaluru.

At the same time, 68,469 samples were tested (including 6485 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 16 were Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), and Bengaluru Rural (38).