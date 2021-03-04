Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 528 new COVID-19 case,s 3 deaths

Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total tally to 9.52 lakh and the death toll to 12,346.

Bengaluru continued to remain on top of the list in the number of fresh cases, with 311 infections reported today. The day also saw 413 patients getting discharged after recovery.

“Cumulatively, 9,52,565 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,346 deaths and 9,34,143 discharges”, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 6,057 active cases, 6,046 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 116 are in Intensive Care Units.