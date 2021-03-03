scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Out of the 437 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 3, 2021 8:27:45 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAs of March 2 evening, cumulatively 9,52,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,52,037 and the death toll to 12,343, the Health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 309 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 437 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 2 evening, cumulatively 9,52,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,343 deaths and 9,33,730 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 5,945 active cases, 5,829 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 116 are in ICU.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

Among the seven deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one from Tumakuru. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 282, followed by Dakshina Kannada (19), Bidar (16), Mysuru and Tumakuru (15) and Chitradurga (11) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,129, followed by Mysuru (54,126) and Ballari (39,284). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,430, followed by Mysuru (52,905) and Ballari (38,616).

A total of over 1,89,21,149 samples have been tested so far, out of which 64,247 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 5,349 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 2 Highlights

