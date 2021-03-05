Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 571 new cases, 4 deaths

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 and four more fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 9,53,136 and the death toll to 12,350. According to the state health department, the day also saw 496 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharges to 9,34,639. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 385 cases of the total fresh infections yesterday.

Out of 6,128 active cases, 6,013 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU. Among the fresh deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru.

Kalaburagi accounted for 23 cases Thursday, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada 19, Vijayapura 13, Tumakuru and Hassan 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,825, followed by Mysuru 54,159 and Ballari 39,296. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,975, followed by Mysuru 52,937 and Ballari 38,624.

A total of over 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,623 among them were rapid antigen tests.