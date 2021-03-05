Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 571 new cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 and four more fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 9,53,136 and the death toll to 12,350. According to the state health department, the day also saw 496 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharges to 9,34,639. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 385 cases of the total fresh infections yesterday.
Out of 6,128 active cases, 6,013 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU. Among the fresh deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru.
Kalaburagi accounted for 23 cases Thursday, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada 19, Vijayapura 13, Tumakuru and Hassan 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,825, followed by Mysuru 54,159 and Ballari 39,296. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,975, followed by Mysuru 52,937 and Ballari 38,624.
A total of over 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,623 among them were rapid antigen tests.
A 31-year-old Japan national, who stole a chair from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), JC Nagar, in Bengaluru last Saturday to ensure action against police officers who, he claims, asked him to pay a bribe in connection with a 2019 case, has now been sent to a detention centre. From there, he will be deported to his country.
DCP North Dharmendra Kumar Meena confirmed to Indianexpress.com that Hirotoshi Tanaka has been sent to a detention centre in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “We submitted a report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) saying that he was illegally staying in the country, did commit offences and had threatened to commit offences. After hearing us and also after listening to his version, the FRRO ordered that he be sent to the detention centre,” said Meena.
On Wednesday, Tanaka was summoned by the FRRO after the Bengaluru police filed a report seeking his deportation.
