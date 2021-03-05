scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 571 new cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: A total of over 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,623 among them were rapid antigen tests.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 5, 2021 8:41:40 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 and four more fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 9,53,136 and the death toll to 12,350. According to the state health department, the day also saw 496 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharges to 9,34,639. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 385 cases of the total fresh infections yesterday.

Out of 6,128 active cases, 6,013 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU. Among the fresh deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru.

Kalaburagi accounted for 23 cases Thursday, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada 19, Vijayapura 13, Tumakuru and Hassan 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,825, followed by Mysuru 54,159 and Ballari 39,296. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,975, followed by Mysuru 52,937 and Ballari 38,624.

A total of over 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,623 among them were rapid antigen tests.

08:41 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Japanese man who stole Bengaluru ACP’s chair to ‘expose corrupt cops’ sent to detention centre

A 31-year-old Japan national, who stole a chair from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), JC Nagar, in Bengaluru last Saturday to ensure action against police officers who, he claims, asked him to pay a bribe in connection with a 2019 case, has now been sent to a detention centre. From there, he will be deported to his country.

DCP North Dharmendra Kumar Meena confirmed to Indianexpress.com that Hirotoshi Tanaka has been sent to a detention centre in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “We submitted a report to the  Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) saying that he was illegally staying in the country, did commit offences and had threatened to commit offences. After hearing us and also after listening to his version, the FRRO ordered that he be sent to the detention centre,” said Meena.

On Wednesday, Tanaka was summoned by the FRRO after the Bengaluru police filed a report seeking his deportation.

08:19 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Karnataka reports 571 new cases, 4 deaths

08:16 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is planing to extend the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to primary and community health centres to cover more people during the vaccination drive, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. "At present Covid vaccine is being administered at Taluk hospitals, we are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs so that more and more members of the public can get the vaccine at the earliest," the minister said in a statement.

“Persons above the age of 60 and persons above 45 years with comorbidities are given priority as of now. We are also boosting the morale of the senior citizens to get the vaccine voluntarily. People will be benefitted by this. In case a vaccinated person gets infected, the effect will be minimal. We are hopeful that more and more people will be vaccinated in the future, “ said the Minister.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the Made in India Vaccine. “Therefore there is no doubt in the performance of the vaccine and everybody can get the vaccine. No adverse effect is reported so far”, said Dr.Sudhakar. Considering the infrastructure in private hospitals, the permission for vaccine will be given as per the central government guidelines, he added

The vaccination drive for the general public started in the state on March 1 and so far 38,811 people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 4 Highlights

