Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 590 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 590 fresh cases of coronavirus and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 366 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of March 9 evening, cumulatively, 9,56,041 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
There will be no power supply on Wednesday in the areas serviced by 66/ 11KV Arehalli substation between 10 am and 5 pm in view of conversion and cable works.
The areas that will be affected are are: F10 AGS Feeder: Chaitanya School Road and surrounding areas, AGS Layout, Arehalli Main Road, Vaddarapalya and Arehalli.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state is marching towards attaining a Covid-free status with more than 10 lakh people having been inoculated so far.
“Marching towards a Covid free state, Karnataka has crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far,” Sudhakar tweeted.
He informed that the state has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people in just eight days, since March 1.
According to the Karnataka health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated in a single day on March 8.
The state has reported two severe AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) cases and 21 serious AEFI cases since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department informed.
