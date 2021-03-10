Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 590 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 590 fresh cases of coronavirus and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 366 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 9 evening, cumulatively, 9,56,041 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.