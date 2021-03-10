scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 590 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: A total of over 1.94 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,426 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 4,647 among them were rapid antigen tests.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 10, 2021 9:31:54 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 590 fresh cases of coronavirus and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 366 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 9 evening, cumulatively, 9,56,041 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:31 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Power shutdown in Arehalli

There will be no power supply on Wednesday in the areas serviced by 66/ 11KV Arehalli sub­station between 10 am and 5 pm in view of conversion and cable works.

The areas that will be affected are are: F­10 AGS Feeder: Chaitanya School Road and surrounding areas, AGS Layout, Arehalli Main Road, Vaddarapalya and Arehalli.

08:54 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Karnataka marching towards attaining Covid-free status, says health minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state is marching towards attaining a Covid-free status with more than 10 lakh people having been inoculated so far.

“Marching towards a Covid free state, Karnataka has crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far,” Sudhakar tweeted.

He informed that the state has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people in just eight days, since March 1.

According to the Karnataka health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated in a single day on March 8.

The state has reported two severe AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) cases and 21 serious AEFI cases since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department informed.

08:52 (IST)10 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

It said, out of 7,033 active cases, 6,918 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 115 are in ICU. Among six deaths reported on Tuesday, four are from Bengaluru Urban and one each are from Dharwad and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 363, Myauru 56, Ballari 26, Kalaburagi 25, Belagavi 15, Tumakuru 14, followed by others.

A total of over 1.94 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,426 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 4,647 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

