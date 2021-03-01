Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 521 new cases, 5 deaths

A total of over 1,87,96,775 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,014 were tested on Sunday alone. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 and five related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,51,251 and the death toll to 12,331, the Health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 350 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 521 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 312 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. All the 5 deaths reported on Sunday are from Bengaluru.

Cumulatively, 9,51,251 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,331 deaths and 9,33,097 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 5,804 active cases, 5,683 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.