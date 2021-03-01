scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 01, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 521 new cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 9,51,251 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,331 deaths and 9,33,097 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 1, 2021 9:09:05 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus test, BengaluruA total of over 1,87,96,775 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,014 were tested on Sunday alone. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 and five related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,51,251 and the death toll to 12,331, the Health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 350 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 521 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 312 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. All the 5 deaths reported on Sunday are from Bengaluru.

Cumulatively, 9,51,251 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,331 deaths and 9,33,097 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 5,804 active cases, 5,683 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:09 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Covid-19 vaccination drive: 5 government and 18 private centres in Bengaluru to give Covid vaccine jab today

For the first time since India began its vaccination programme against Covid-19 on January 16, the general population will be eligible for the vaccine starting from Monday for those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

Karnataka will have online registration mandated for Day 1 from 9 am in all cities across the state while walk-in registration and vaccination will be allowed in rural areas, according to the state health department. 

Where to get Covid vaccine shot in Bengaluru? 

Government centres

  • KC General Hospital, Jayanagar 
  • General Hospital, Bangalore 
  • Medical College and Hospital, 
  • Bowring Medical College and Hospital
  • CV Raman General Hospital

Private centres

  • Vikram Hospital, Manipal 
  • Hospital, Old Airport Road
  • Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
  • Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
  • Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
  • Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
  • Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
  • Sparsh Hospital
  • Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
  • BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
  • Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
  • Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
  • Dayanand Sagar Hospital, Kumaraswamy Layout
  • Mallige Hospital
  • Sushrusha Hospital
  • MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital 

All rural centres in Karnataka will have both online and walk-in registration and vaccination, according to the health department.

08:21 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Karnataka reports 521 new cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 and five related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,51,251 and the death toll to 12,331, the Health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 350 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 521 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 312 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. All the 5 deaths reported on Sunday are from Bengaluru.

Cumulatively 9,51,251 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,331 deaths and 9,33,097 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 5,804 active cases, 5,683 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 312, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi (20), Udupi (16), Tumakuru (15) and Belagavi (14), followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,05,637, followed by Mysuru (54,097) and Ballari (39,271). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,161, followed by Mysuru (52,862) and Ballari (38,607).

A total of over 1,87,96,775 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,014 were tested on Sunday alone, and 3,763 among them were rapid antigen tests.

08:19 (IST)01 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 312, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi (20), Udupi (16), Tumakuru (15) and Belagavi (14), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,05,637, followed by Mysuru (54,097) and Ballari (39,271). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,161, followed by Mysuru (52,862) and Ballari (38,607).

A total of over 1,87,96,775 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,014 were tested on Sunday alone, and 3,763 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 26 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd