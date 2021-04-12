scorecardresearch
Monday, April 12, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 10,250 fresh cases, 40 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,889 deaths and 9,83,157 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. 

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 12, 2021 8:15:00 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 vaccine, Lasika UtsavaA woman gets inoculated in Bengaluru as part of the three-day ‘Lasika Utsava’ organised to enhance Covid-19 vaccination coverage. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 10,250 new COVID-19 cases and 40 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.65 lakh and the toll to 12,889, the Health department said on Sunday. Out of the 10,250 fresh cases reported, 7,584 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,889 deaths and 9,83,157 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 69,225 active cases, 68,785 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 440 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,81,982, followed by Mysuru 58,211 and Ballari 40,560. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,25,930, followed by Mysuru 55,224 and Ballari 39,256. A total of over 2,26,90,258 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,32,706 were on Sunday alone.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:15 (IST)12 Apr 2021
Over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. 40 deaths reported in state

Karnataka has reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 40 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.65 lakh and the toll to 12,889, the Health department said on Sunday. Out of the 10,250 fresh cases reported, 7,584 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among the 40 deaths reported on Sunday, 27 are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Shivamogga and Vijayapura. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 7,584, Kalaburagi 291, Bidar 290, Mysuru 277, Hassan 170, Dharwad and Tumakuru 150, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,81,982, followed by Mysuru 58,211 and Ballari 40,560. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,25,930, followed by Mysuru 55,224 and Ballari 39,256.

A total of over 2,26,90,258 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,32,706 were on Sunday alone. (PTI)

08:14 (IST)12 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

In a bid to bring down road fatalities, Bengaluru Traffic Police will step up checks on two-wheeler riders and fine those found without rear-view mirrors and indicators. Joint Commissioner (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda cited the findings of a study on accidents in the Karnataka capital to strictly enforce the rules.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

