Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 8778 fresh cases, 5500 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed over 60 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 5,500 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 14, 2021 8:51:16 am
Bengaluru, BBMP marshal, COVID-19BBMP marshals levy fine on a vendor for not wearing face mask at a busy marketplace in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka's COVID death tally crossed the 13,000 mark on Tuesday with 67 deaths while 8,778 fresh cases took the overall tally of infections to 10,83,647, the Health department said. According to the health bulletin, the state has so far reported 13,008 deaths and 9,80,519 discharges cumulatively including 6,079 on Tuesday in the state. There were 78,617 active cases in the state which includes 474 in ICUs, the department added.

Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed over 60 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 5,500 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Tuesday. The city has so far reported 4,93,869 infections and 4,910 deaths. There were 57,575 active cases. Mysuru emerged as another major hotspot after Bengaluru with 492 cases and two deaths.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to hold all-party meet to discuss Covid crisis, says there won't be lockdown in state

According to the health bulletin, 350 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 290 in Kalaburagi, 198 in Bidar, 168 in Ballari, 163 in Bengaluru Rural, 150 in Hassan, 142 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Dharwad, 114 in Mandya and 105 in Vijayapura. Cases were also reported in Shivamogga, Raichur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bagalkote and Belagavi.

There were 1,21,899 tests done on Tuesday including 1,11,016 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.29 crore, the department added. Cumulatively, 60.77 lakh vaccinations have been done so far since the inoculation drive started in the state on January 16. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:51 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Covid second wave: Karnataka issues guidelines for rituals ahead of Ramzan

Mosques in containment zones will remain closed till the zone is de-notified, a circular issued Tuesday by the Karnataka government said ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. Further, all mosques in the state have been directed to make specific markings on the floor to ensure social distancing at all times.

The circular adds that the entry of visitors should be staggered in a bid to avoid crowding and wearing face masks is mandatory. While a trained volunteer should be deployed for thermal scanning at entry points, audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for Covid-19 are also directed to be played.

08:34 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to hold all-party meet to discuss Covid crisis, says there won't be lockdown in state

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar, he said, "Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, as well as Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, and the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (on the pandemic) will attend the meeting on April 18."

The all-party meeting will be held after bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and two assembly seats — Basavakalyan, and Maski — are over.

Yediyurappa has also clarified that the Technical Advisory Committee has not called for a lockdown to be put into effect in the state. "No one has recommended a lockdown," Yediyurappa said, putting to rest peculations that the committee would want brief lockdowns to be imposed in parts of the state to curb the surge.

08:23 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Karnataka reports 8,778 new cases, 67 deaths

Karnataka's COVID death tally crossed the 13,000 mark on Tuesday with 67 deaths while 8,778 fresh cases took the overall tally of infections to 10,83,647, the Health department said. According to the health bulletin, the state has so far reported 13,008 deaths and 9,80,519 discharges cumulatively including 6,079 on Tuesday in the state. There were 78,617 active cases in the state which
includes 474 in ICUs, the department added.

Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed over 60 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 5,500 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Tuesday. The city has so far reported 4,93,869 infections and 4,910 deaths. There were 57,575 active cases.

Mysuru emerged as another major hotspot after Bengaluru with 492 cases and two deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 350 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 290 in Kalaburagi, 198 in Bidar, 168 in Ballari, 163 in Bengaluru Rural, 150 in Hassan, 142 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Dharwad, 114 in Mandya and 105 in Vijayapura. Cases were also reported in Shivamogga, Raichur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bagalkote and Belagavi.

Besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, deaths have been reported in other districts as well -- four in Kalaburagi, two in Bidar, and one each in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Vijayapura. A majority of the people who lost their lives were above 50 years of age barring six who were in their 40s.

There were 1,21,899 tests done on Tuesday including 1,11,016 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.29 crore, the department added. Cumulatively, 60.77 lakh vaccinations have been done so far since the inoculation drive started in the state on January 16. (PTI)

08:22 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka, plasma therapy Blood banks, on the whole, have seen a dip in donors since the pandemic broke out. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

With Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, grappling with a persistent surge in cases and fatalities amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for plasma has increased manifold. However, there is an acute scarcity of donors for the same. Dr Vishal Rao U S, who heads the state-supported HCG plasma bank in Bengaluru, told indianexpress.com that the demand for plasma has seen an uptick of over five times since January 2021.

READ | Demand for plasma in Bengaluru up by over five times, finding donors an uphill task

Mosques in containment zones will remain closed till the zone is de-notified, a circular issued Tuesday by the Karnataka government said ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. Further, all mosques in the state have been directed to make specific markings on the floor to ensure social distancing at all times. The circular adds that the entry of visitors should be staggered in a bid to avoid crowding and wearing face masks is mandatory.

READ | Covid second wave: Karnataka issues guidelines for rituals ahead of Ramzan

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

