Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Farmers to hold tractor parade in Bengaluru on Republic Day

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra on a tractor on the way to Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi, farmers in Karnataka will hold a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers from across the State are expected to drive into the city in tractors and as part of the ‘Jana Ganarajyotsava Parade’. More than 50 farmers’ organisations, including Dalit organisations, and labour associations are expected to take part in the parade.

Farmers are taking out a rally from NICE Road junction on Tumakuru Road, Bidadi industrial junction on Mysuru Road, Devanahalli Nadi cross on Chikkabalapura road, Hosakote toll Junction on Kolar road, starting from 9 am on Tuesday and at 11 am from the city railway station. All these rallies will converge at Freedom Park in Central Bengaluru at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) said, “Thousands of farmers will drive towards Bengaluru on tractors on Tuesday and reach Freedom Park. In more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles, farmers are expected to reach Bengaluru. The parade is planned to begin soon after the Governor hoists the national flag.”

“The farmers’ rally in Delhi has already got permission. We hope the government here will not obstruct our rally,” he added.