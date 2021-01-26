scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Farmers to hold tractor parade in Bengaluru on Republic Day

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: More than 50 farmers’ organisations, including Dalit organisations, and labour associations are expected to take part in the parade.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 26, 2021 8:12:37 am
Karnataka Tractor Rally, Farmers Protest, Karnataka farmers protestKarnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra on a tractor on the way to Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi, farmers in Karnataka will hold a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers from across the State are expected to drive into the city in tractors and as part of the ‘Jana Ganarajyotsava Parade’. More than 50 farmers’ organisations, including Dalit organisations, and labour associations are expected to take part in the parade.

Farmers are taking out a rally from NICE Road junction on Tumakuru Road, Bidadi industrial junction on Mysuru Road, Devanahalli Nadi cross on Chikkabalapura road, Hosakote toll Junction on Kolar road, starting from 9 am on Tuesday and at 11 am from the city railway station. All these rallies will converge at Freedom Park in Central Bengaluru at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) said, “Thousands of farmers will drive towards Bengaluru on tractors on Tuesday and reach Freedom Park. In more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles, farmers are expected to reach Bengaluru. The parade is planned to begin soon after the Governor hoists the national flag.”

“The farmers’ rally in Delhi has already got permission. We hope the government here will not obstruct our rally,” he added.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:12 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Farmers to hold tractor parade in Bengaluru today

Raita Sangha leader, Badagalapura Nagendra, said the event has been organised under the banner of Samyukta Horata-Karnataka Vedike. Farmers from Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka), North Karnataka, Mysuru and Kodagu will take part in the rally.

08:08 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Republic Day celebrations, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

CRIMINAL Investigation Department, canine dog squad, Kolkata Police, SVSPA Dog Squad , specialising in seeking drugs and explosives, The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made arrangements for the live streaming of the event. (Representational)

Bengaluru Police Commissioner said no farmer organisation had come forward to take permission for the tractor parade in the city. Bengaluru police commissioner, Kamal Pant said, "If farmers come in cars, buses and jeeps there is no problem. Whatever permissions we have been giving for rallies will be given. There is no permission to do any tractor rally inside the city".

Meanwhile, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to attend the Republic Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Central Bengaluru, said BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

READ | Republic Day event will be low-key in Bengaluru; see list of traffic diversions

“Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we have decided to celebrate Republic Day in a simple manner this year. The public will be barred from the event and there will be no cultural programmes,” Manjunath Prasad added.

The KSRP, CRPF, BSF, traffic police, fire and emergency services, dog squad and the police band will be among the 21 marching contingents, comprising 750 personnel, taking part in the event on Tuesday.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 25 Highlights

