Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 383 new cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Out of 6,062 active cases, 5,940 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 122 are in ICU.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 24, 2021 8:16:12 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus TestA total of over 1,84,31,322 samples have been tested so far, out of which 50,827 were tested on Tuesday alone. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Read |Another COVID-19 cluster found in Bengaluru as 10 people in apartment infected with virus

All the 4 deaths reported Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 240, Mysuru 26, Shivamogga 18, Dakshina Kannada 17, Tumakuru and Udupi 12, Belagavi 10, followed by others.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:16 (IST)24 Feb 2021
State reports 383 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,183, followed by Mysuru 53,967 and Ballari 39,226. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,95,344, followed by Mysuru 52,764 and Ballari 38,596.

08:04 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

At least six people were killed in a blast at a quarry site at Hirenagaveli village, Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka, after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. As per the reports, the blast occurred when gelatin sticks were being transported in a vehicle. A case has been registered in Peresandra police station and police are investigating.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 23 Highlights

