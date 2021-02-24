Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 383 new cases, 4 deaths

A total of over 1,84,31,322 samples have been tested so far, out of which 50,827 were tested on Tuesday alone. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded 383 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,48,849 and the death toll to 12,303. The day also saw 378 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the tally to 9,30,465, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 6,062 active cases, 5,940 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 122 are in ICU. A total of over 1,84,31,322 samples have been tested so far, out of which 50,827 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 5,649 among them were rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin.

All the 4 deaths reported Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 240, Mysuru 26, Shivamogga 18, Dakshina Kannada 17, Tumakuru and Udupi 12, Belagavi 10, followed by others.