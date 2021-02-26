scorecardresearch
Friday, February 26, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 453 new cases of COVID-19, seven fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 26, 2021 9:19:34 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testA total of over 1,85,62,530 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,166 were tested on Thursday alone. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Thursday reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316. According to the health department, the day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 453 fresh cases reported, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

“As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin. Out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

Out of the 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:19 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Karnataka’s second COVID vaccination round to cover about 2 crore people

Karnataka plans to vaccinate about 2 crore people in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive meant for those aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The second phase of the vaccination drive starts on March 1.

08:45 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Chikkaballapura blast case: Five including co-owner of quarry held, two police suspended

The Karnataka police arrested five people in connection with the quarry blast in Chikkaballapura that killed six people. The government has also suspended two police officials.

Among those arrested include Raghavendra Reddy, one of the two partners of the quarry, who was arrested from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. Others arrested in the case are employees linked to the quarry. Meanwhile, GS Nagaraj, the second partner, is still on the run from police.

Gudibande police station circle inspector Manjunath and sub-inspector Gopal Reddy were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, senior police officials said.

08:23 (IST)26 Feb 2021
State reports 453 new cases of COVID-19, seven fatalities

08:19 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Chikkaballapura explosion, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

