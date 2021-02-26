Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 453 new cases of COVID-19, seven fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Thursday reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316. According to the health department, the day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 453 fresh cases reported, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
“As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin. Out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.
Out of the 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.
Karnataka plans to vaccinate about 2 crore people in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive meant for those aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The second phase of the vaccination drive starts on March 1.
The Karnataka police arrested five people in connection with the quarry blast in Chikkaballapura that killed six people. The government has also suspended two police officials.
Among those arrested include Raghavendra Reddy, one of the two partners of the quarry, who was arrested from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. Others arrested in the case are employees linked to the quarry. Meanwhile, GS Nagaraj, the second partner, is still on the run from police.
Gudibande police station circle inspector Manjunath and sub-inspector Gopal Reddy were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, senior police officials said.
Read more
Karnataka Thursday reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316. According to the health department, the day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 453 fresh cases reported, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
“As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin. Out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.
Out of the 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,628, followed by Mysuru (54,019) and Ballari (39,243). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,96,274, followed by Mysuru (52,799) and Ballari (38,601). A total of over 1,85,62,530 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,166 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,847 among them were rapid antigen tests.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Chikkaballapura explosion, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.