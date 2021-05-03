Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 37,733 fresh cases, 217 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, the state’s COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases. As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state.
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths. There were 2,81,767 active cases.
There were 1,58,365 tests done on Sunday including 1,45,941 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.59 crore, the department added. As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine. (PTI)
The Karnataka government has recently appointed Rajesh Gowda as the Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) after H.R. Mahadev retired from service.
Gowda will also hold the post of Managing Director, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) as concurrent charge.
Janata Dal (Secular) floor leader in the Karnataka legislative assembly H D Kumaraswamy Sunday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other leaders who emerged victorious in their respective states where assembly elections were held recently.
“Mamata Banerjee has emerged like Goddess Durga who triumphed against evil forces. The people of the country have asserted regional pride through the results of these elections to different state assemblies. These results are a fresh example of people rallying behind leaders of regional parties who have won their hearts,” the former Karnataka CM said.
He added, “I want to repeat that the toughness of Mamata Banerjee who rose against the immoral experiments of power is going to be our model and the patience of DMK leaders who managed to move forward despite adverse political situation will be a lesson for us.”
As the votes of the recenly held bypolls to three seats in Karnataka, including a Lok Sabha segment, were counted on Sunday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won two constituencies while the Opposition Congress emerged victorious in one.
Of the three, the by-election at Belgaum (Belagavi) Lok Sabha constituency was the lone contest that went down the wire. BJP candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi won by a thin margin of 5,240 votes against Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi who gave her a tough fight till the last few rounds of counting. However, the final margin is yet to be declared by the Election Commission (EC). It can be recalled that Mangala’s late husband and former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same segment by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes.
As patients and volunteers continue to scramble in and around Bengaluru to find an ICU bed for critically-ill Covid patients, the data that mentioned the number of patients admitted to ICUs across the state has been missing from the government’s daily health bulletin.
“To get an ICU bed in Bengaluru or even in neighbouring districts these days is a miracle. At least 500 people are on the waitlist daily, with many succumbing to the virus as they fail to find one on time,” a volunteer from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) set up by individuals and members of various NGOs and other organisations in Bengaluru alleged.
He continued, “Meanwhile, Appendix -3 of the daily health bulletin, which specified the number of patients admitted to ICUs across 30 districts of the state, has been missing since Friday (April 30, 2021).”
The health department is yet to issue any statement or remark on this. However, the state government has appointed a senior IPS officer to arrange 4,000 ICU beds in the city with 500 beds in each of the eight municipal zones, as per an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar recently.
The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services linked 217 more deaths in the past few days to Covid-19 on Sunday, and the death toll rose to 16,011 since March 10 last year. The daily test positivity rate was observed to be at 23.82 per cent in the state in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 64 more fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, while Ballari reported 18, Chamarajanagara 15, Tumkauru 13, Shivamogga 12, and 11 others succumbed to Covid-19 at Hassan district. Other districts that reported deaths were Bagalkote (1), Belagavi (2), Bengaluru Rural (5), Bidar (6), Chikkaballapura (3), Chikkamagaluru (2), Dakshina Kannada (1), Davangere (2), Dharwad (3), Haveri (4), Kalaburagi (7), Kodagu (2), Kolar, Koppal, Mandya (5 each), Mysuru (8), Raichur, Udupi (2 each), Uttara Kannada (7), Vijayapura (3), and Yadgir (1).
As many as 21,149 people recovered from the infection on Sunday as another 23,539 people were inoculated. The government is yet to begin vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 even though the same was symbolically launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday.
According to the bulletin, 2,750 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,302 in Tumakuru, 1156 in Ballari, 996 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Hassan, 741 in Dharwad, 691 in Bagalkote, 653 in Mandya and 620 in Shivamogga. Bidar, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada were among the districts, which reported over 500 cases.
Other than Bengaluru, 18 deaths were reported in Ballari, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Shivamogga, 11 in Hassan, eight each in Ramanagara and Mysuru, seven each in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi and six in Bidar. Deaths were reported in other districts as well.
