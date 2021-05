Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 37,733 fresh cases, 217 deaths

A bird's eye view of Bengaluru during lockdown amid coronavirus second wave in the city. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, the state’s COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases. As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths. There were 2,81,767 active cases.

There were 1,58,365 tests done on Sunday including 1,45,941 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.59 crore, the department added. As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine. (PTI)