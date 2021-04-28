Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 31,830 fresh cases; 17,550 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the 14 lakh mark while the active cases in the state crossed the three lakh figure with 31,830 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday, the Health department said. As many as 180 deaths took the toll to 14,807, it said.
According to the health bulletin, Karnataka’s cumulative COVID cases now stood at 14,00,775, while there are 3,01,899 active cases including 2,063 in ICUs. So far 10,84,050 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,793 in the state on Tuesday.
Of the three lakh active cases in the state, 2,06,223 are in Bengaluru Urban district alone. The city contributed more than 50 per cent of day’s cases and mortalities with 17,550 fresh infections and 97 deaths on Tuesday. The city has so far reported 6,87,751 infections and 6,002 deaths.
There were 1,70,117 tests done on Tuesday including 1,51,631 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.51 crore, the department added. Over 90 lakh people have been inoculated so far, it said. (PTI)
The lack of availability of a sufficient number of beds for critically ill Covid patients in Bengaluru is an “alarming situation”, the Karnataka High Court said Tuesday while hearing a plea on Covid-linked issues in the state.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar noted that there had only been a “marginal increase” in availability of beds in the city and that they were insufficient for the number of cases.
The court said the lack of medical facilities — beds, oxygen supply and key drugs like Remdesivir — are linked to the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.
A murder mystery that began with discovery of a charred skull in a remote forest area outside Hubli city in north Karnataka by a farmer on April 10, and the subsequent finding of charred limbs in another part of the city, has now ended with the arrest of a young model-turned-actress and her friend.
The murder mystery was cracked by Hubli-Dharwad police after DNA analysis of the body parts found in separate regions, study of CCTV footage on roads leading to the forest area, and analysis of cellphone tower information for the regions where the body parts were found, according to the police.
Investigation has found that the victim was Rakesh Katwe, 32, stepbrother of the accused actress Shanaya Katwe. The police have identified his alleged killers as Shanaya’s friend Niyaz Ahmed Katigar, 21, and the latter’s associates – Tausif Abdul Rehman, 21; Altaf Tajuddin, 24; and Aman Giraniwale, 19.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday night in an order said revenue secretary and former BBMP chief N Manjunath Prasad will be deployed to BBMP for assisting present civic body chief Gaurav Gupta in dealing with Covid-19 in Bengaluru.
No rank has been assigned to him. Last year in July amidst the spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the State government had transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and appointed Manjunath Prasad as commissioner.
Mysuru emerged as the second major COVID hotspot with 2,042 infections and nine deaths. The department said 1,196 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 907 in Ballari, 772 in Kalaburagi, 737 in Mandya, 736 in Raichur, 599 in Bengaluru Rural, 548 in Kolar, 544 in Chikkaballapura, 531 in Vijayapura and 503 in Hassan. Cases were also reported in Yadgir, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Koppal, Gadag, Davangere, Dharwad, Bidar, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada.
Other than Bengaluru and Mysuru, 18 fatalities have been reported in Ballari, seven in Kalaburagi, six in Ramanagara, five each in Bidar, Dharwad and Hassan, four in Vijayapura, three each in Tumakuru, Haveri, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural, two each in Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Shivamogga.
