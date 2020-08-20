scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP allows only one Ganesha idol per ward this year

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As per the norms announced by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday, the idols can be kept only for three days in public places, at designated spots.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 20, 2020 8:30:01 am
ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2020, ganesh idols broken, bahrain ganesh idols broken, bahrain ganesh idols thrown, woman breaks ganesh idols bahrainOnly one Ganesha idol will be allowed per ward. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Following the Karnataka state government’s decision to relax Covid-19 guidelines to allow celebrations of the Gauri-Ganesha festival, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed certain restrictions to the same, permitting only one Ganesha idol per ward being the most important.

As per the norms announced by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday, the idols can be kept only for three days in public places, at designated spots. Social distancing will have to be ensured and all devotees will have to wear a mask, he added.

“On submitting proposals to the zonal Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police , the decision as to who can install the idol in the ward will be taken by them,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been postponed to Friday (August 21).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:30 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Bengaluru Violence: Former Mayor Sampath Raj PA arrested

The CCB police on Wednesday arrested Arun Kumar, the nephew and personal assistant of Former Mayor and corporator Sampath Raj.

According to police, Arun was picked up for questioning after the CCB police discovered he had made 11 phone calls to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Muzammil Pasha and others, who were already arrested.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and held a review meeting with officers.

08:29 (IST)20 Aug 2020
KCET results postponed to Aug 21 due to 'technical reasons'

The declaration of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been postponed to Friday (August 21). The results were expected to be announced today.

Confirming the same, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Wednesday said, "The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons."

The Minister, also in charge of Higher Education, added that the results will be made available to the public at 12.30 pm at http://karresults.nic.in

08:28 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Ganesha idols can be kept in public only for 3 days, only one idol per ward: BBMP

Following the Karnataka state government's decision to relax Covid-19 guidelines to allow celebrations of the Gauri-Ganesha festival, Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed certain restrictions to the same, permitting only one Ganesha idol per ward being the most important.

As per the norms announced by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday, the idols can be kept only for three days in public places, at designated spots. Social distancing will have to be ensured and all devotees will have to wear a mask, he added.

"On submitting proposals to the zonal Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, the decision as to who can install the idol in the ward will be taken by them," Prasad said.

08:28 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Yediyurappa rivals in BJP trying to use Bengaluru violence to topple him, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister and leader of the Congress in Karnataka legislature Siddaramaiah has alleged that rivals of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the BJP are using the recent violence in east Bengaluru to undermine the chief minister.

“BJP is clearly divided into 2 factions. One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple BSY’s position,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Read more

08:27 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Bengaluru violence, Karnataka rains, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

hyderabad coronavirus news update, hyderabad covid-19 black market, covid-19 drugs black market, According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the state has so far conducted over 20 lakh COVID-19 tests from March 23 to August 16. (Representational)

Meanwhile, in a bid to make the process of Covid-19 testing faster and transparent, the Karnataka government Wednesday announced the establishment of an online portal to help people collect their Covid test results.

“Now, Covid-19 test results can be obtained by feeding in the Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID at https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1,” officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services informed.

READ | Karnataka govt launches web portal to get Covid-19 test results

At the same time, former chief minister and leader of the Congress in Karnataka legislature Siddaramaiah has alleged that rivals of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the BJP are using the recent violence in east Bengaluru to undermine the chief minister.

“BJP is clearly divided into 2 factions. One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple BSY’s position,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

READ | Yediyurappa rivals in BJP trying to use Bengaluru violence to topple him, says Siddaramaiah

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus August 19 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd