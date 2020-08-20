Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP allows only one Ganesha idol per ward this year

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Following the Karnataka state government’s decision to relax Covid-19 guidelines to allow celebrations of the Gauri-Ganesha festival, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed certain restrictions to the same, permitting only one Ganesha idol per ward being the most important.
As per the norms announced by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday, the idols can be kept only for three days in public places, at designated spots. Social distancing will have to be ensured and all devotees will have to wear a mask, he added.
“On submitting proposals to the zonal Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police , the decision as to who can install the idol in the ward will be taken by them,” Prasad said.
Meanwhile, the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been postponed to Friday (August 21).
The CCB police on Wednesday arrested Arun Kumar, the nephew and personal assistant of Former Mayor and corporator Sampath Raj.
According to police, Arun was picked up for questioning after the CCB police discovered he had made 11 phone calls to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Muzammil Pasha and others, who were already arrested.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and held a review meeting with officers.
Confirming the same, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Wednesday said, "The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons."
The Minister, also in charge of Higher Education, added that the results will be made available to the public at 12.30 pm at http://karresults.nic.in
Former chief minister and leader of the Congress in Karnataka legislature Siddaramaiah has alleged that rivals of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the BJP are using the recent violence in east Bengaluru to undermine the chief minister.
“BJP is clearly divided into 2 factions. One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple BSY’s position,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.
