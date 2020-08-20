Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP allows only one Ganesha idol per ward this year

Only one Ganesha idol will be allowed per ward. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Following the Karnataka state government’s decision to relax Covid-19 guidelines to allow celebrations of the Gauri-Ganesha festival, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed certain restrictions to the same, permitting only one Ganesha idol per ward being the most important.

As per the norms announced by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday, the idols can be kept only for three days in public places, at designated spots. Social distancing will have to be ensured and all devotees will have to wear a mask, he added.

“On submitting proposals to the zonal Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police , the decision as to who can install the idol in the ward will be taken by them,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been postponed to Friday (August 21).