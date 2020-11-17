Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Accused in Bengaluru violence case, former mayor Sampath Raj arrested

Police wearing masks stand guard after a mob vandalised a police station following a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police sources said on Tuesday.

Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru, the sources said without divulging further details. He had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19.

The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. (PTI)