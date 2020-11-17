Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Accused in Bengaluru violence case, former mayor Sampath Raj arrested

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police sources said on Tuesday.
Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru, the sources said without divulging further details. He had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19.
The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. (PTI)
With the continuing trend of overall recoveries outnumbering new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, active cases have dropped to 26,103. Nearly 70 per cent of these cases, however, are in the capital city Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, 1157 more infections were recorded in the state on Monday as 2188 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 1.51 per cent.
As many as 76,545 samples were tested (including 9688 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Districts that reported the most cases on November 16 were Bengaluru Urban (597), Mysuru (64), Mandya (56), Hassan (52), and Dakshina Kannada (50). The death toll rose to 11,541 as 12 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.
With colleges and hostels in Karnataka set to reopen Tuesday, Bengaluru’s local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is on its toes to ensure that the guidelines and standard operating procedure issued by the state government are followed.
With mandatory RT-PCR tests for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of colleges at least 72 hours before they enter their respective campuses, the BBMP has decided to deploy mobile swab collection teams near colleges and higher education institutions across the city.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.