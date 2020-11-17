scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Accused in Bengaluru violence case, former mayor Sampath Raj arrested

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The former mayor had escaped from a private hospital where he had been admitted for COVID-19.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 17, 2020 8:26:35 am
Police wearing masks stand guard after a mob vandalised a police station following a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police sources said on Tuesday.

Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru, the sources said without divulging further details. He had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19.

The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:26 (IST)17 Nov 2020
Covid-19 Karnataka: Active cases drop to 26k, 70% in Bengaluru

With the continuing trend of overall recoveries outnumbering new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, active cases have dropped to 26,103. Nearly 70 per cent of these cases, however, are in the capital city Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, 1157 more infections were recorded in the state on Monday as 2188 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 1.51 per cent.

As many as 76,545 samples were tested (including 9688 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Districts that reported the most cases on November 16 were Bengaluru Urban (597), Mysuru (64), Mandya (56), Hassan (52), and Dakshina Kannada (50). The death toll rose to 11,541 as 12 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.

08:25 (IST)17 Nov 2020
Bengaluru: As colleges reopen, BBMP to deploy Covid swab collection teams near campuses

With colleges and hostels in Karnataka set to reopen Tuesday, Bengaluru’s local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is on its toes to ensure that the guidelines and standard operating procedure issued by the state government are followed.

With mandatory RT-PCR tests for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of colleges at least 72 hours before they enter their respective campuses, the BBMP has decided to deploy mobile swab collection teams near colleges and higher education institutions across the city.

Read more

08:25 (IST)17 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The BBMP has also decided to follow up testing in a bid to avoid delays in sample collection. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, with colleges and hostels in Karnataka set to reopen Tuesday, Bengaluru’s local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is on its toes to ensure that the guidelines and standard operating procedure issued by the state government are followed.

READ | Bengaluru: As colleges reopen, BBMP to deploy Covid swab collection teams near campuses

At the same time, the Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs 1.25 crore from a woman. The accused had learned about an alleged pre-marital affair of the woman and blackmailed her claiming that they had her private pictures and videos

READ | Bengaluru: Two held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 1.25 crore from woman

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

