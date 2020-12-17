Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to launch Bengaluru Mission 2022 today

BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to make an announcement of several development projects for the capital city as he launches Bengaluru Mission 2022 on Thursday.

According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office, a blueprint for the overall development of the city has been made using recommendations from experts to beautify and develop the city including adding more lung spaces, new stormwater drains, construction of twin towers for government offices, and other announcements related to road and traffic projects.

Meanwhile, 1240 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 1403 recovered from the same. As many as 15,476 cases are active as on December 16, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.04 lakh in the state.