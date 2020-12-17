Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to launch Bengaluru Mission 2022 today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to make an announcement of several development projects for the capital city as he launches Bengaluru Mission 2022 on Thursday.
According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office, a blueprint for the overall development of the city has been made using recommendations from experts to beautify and develop the city including adding more lung spaces, new stormwater drains, construction of twin towers for government offices, and other announcements related to road and traffic projects.
Meanwhile, 1240 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 1403 recovered from the same. As many as 15,476 cases are active as on December 16, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.04 lakh in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has directed the officials to grant the status of Cabinet Minister to his media adviser Brungesh who was appointed recently as media adviser.
Brungesh is a retired Information Department officer, and was appointed adviser after the earlier adviser Mahadev Prakash quit citing personal reasons.
Bengaluru police detained a 25-year-old from the city after he allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old student who was in the city for an engineering college admission.
According to the police, the incident took place in Byadarahalli after the victim came to the house of the accused in an autorickshaw. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said that the girl had arrived in the city after her family suggested her to take help from the accused, who was known to her family, for the admission process.
"The accused had visited the college on Tuesday for admission. The victim was asked to come to the accused's room early on Wednesday as they planned to go to the college again to complete other formalities for admission which were pending," Patil explained.
However, sometime after she entered his room, the accused rushed out of his room screaming and seeking help from neighbours, the police added. "The victim was seen lying unconscious when the neighbours came to help her. They rushed her to the hospital which declared her brought dead," Patil added.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to make an announcement of several development projects for the capital city as he launches Bengaluru Mission 2022 on Thursday.
According to sources from the Chief Minister's Office, a blueprint for the overall development of the city has been made using recommendations from experts to beautify and develop the city including adding more lung spaces, new stormwater drains, construction of twin towers for government offices, and other announcements related to road and traffic projects.
The announcements are also seen as important for the ruling BJP government as part of their preparations for the upcoming local civic body polls in Bengaluru.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka Assembly session, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.