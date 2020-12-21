Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Students can apply for BMTC bus pass from today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Students studying in various degree, professional, technical, medical, and evening colleges in Bengaluru can apply for bus passes from Monday. According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), bus pass applications can be made online on the Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.
After applying with approval from their respective educational institutions, passes can be collected from BangaloreOne centres, BMTC stated. They will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday.
Meanwhile, 1194 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 1062 recovered from the same. As many as 14,497 cases are active as on December 20, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.09 lakh in the state.
As many as four youngsters lost lives in two separate accidents in Bengaluru on Sunday while riding triples of motorbikes while under the influence of alcohol, police said.
According to the police, three of them died in a single accident after a joyride turned fatal in Hoskote, on the outskirts of the city. The deceased have been identified as Lavaneeth (23) who was a football coach, Rajesh (24), and Harish (24) who were small-scale entrepreneurs.
In another accident near Yadiyur Circle on Kanakapura Road Dheeraj M (20) — a private college student who rode a sports bike — succumbed to head injuries, while his friends Puneeth R (21) and Mahadeva Swamy (19) sustained minor injuries.
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional outfit Janata Dal (Secular) (JD (S)) on Sunday, denied merging parties amid speculation of such a possibility before the next Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that Janata Dal (Secular) may extend issue-based support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days in public interest
Kumaraswamy said that his party is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem and it will never think of political merger."
"JD (S) merging with BJP is a rumour and far from the truth. It's speculative. JD-S is extending us issue-based support like removing legislative Council chairman Prathapchandra Shetty and the land reforms bill," said state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a statement in Kannada on Sunday evening.
A 'budget bus' and seven budget electric autorickshaws will ply around the city from Monday in a bid to collect feedback for the upcoming annual budget of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Earlier, in a joint initiative by the local civic body and Janaagraha, an NGO based in the city, citizens had pointed out the need for better public toilets and footpaths. "The feedback-collecting initiative from Monday aims to provide citizens an opportunity to provide us with more details on the same to enable us to incorporate the same in the next budget," a BBMP official said.
The initiative is scheduled to begin at the BBMP headquarters in the city at 10 am today.
The BJP government in Karnataka must take proactive steps to resolve industrial disputes causing workers unrest in major multinational manufacturing units in the state like Wistron Infocomm India Pvt Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), leaders of the opposition Congress and JDS parties in Karnataka have stated.
In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the newly introduced labour laws are at the root of the workers’ unrest in firms like Wistron and TKM.
Using the shield of new labour laws passed during the coronavirus crisis, companies are increasing work hours and are trying to employ more workers under the contract system than a permanent system, Siddaramaiah stated in his letter to Yediyurappa.
