Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Students can apply for BMTC bus pass from today

Monday, December 21, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 21, 2020 8:59:48 am
BMTC, Bengaluru bus, BMTC BengaluruStudents will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Students studying in various degree, professional, technical, medical, and evening colleges in Bengaluru can apply for bus passes from Monday. According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), bus pass applications can be made online on the Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.

After applying with approval from their respective educational institutions, passes can be collected from BangaloreOne centres, BMTC stated. They will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday.

Meanwhile, 1194 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 1062 recovered from the same. As many as 14,497 cases are active as on December 20, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.09 lakh in the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:59 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Bengaluru: Riding triples turn fatal for four in separate accidents

As many as four youngsters lost lives in two separate accidents in Bengaluru on Sunday while riding triples of motorbikes while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

According to the police, three of them died in a single accident after a joyride turned fatal in Hoskote, on the outskirts of the city. The deceased have been identified as Lavaneeth (23) who was a football coach, Rajesh (24), and Harish (24) who were small-scale entrepreneurs.

In another accident near Yadiyur Circle on Kanakapura Road Dheeraj M (20) — a private college student who rode a sports bike — succumbed to head injuries, while his friends Puneeth R (21) and Mahadeva Swamy (19) sustained minor injuries.

08:53 (IST)21 Dec 2020
BJP-JD(S) leaders deny reports about merger

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional outfit Janata Dal (Secular) (JD (S)) on Sunday, denied merging parties amid speculation of such a possibility before the next Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that Janata Dal (Secular) may extend issue-based support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days in public interest

Kumaraswamy said that his party is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem and it will never think of political merger."

"JD (S) merging with BJP is a rumour and far from the truth. It's speculative. JD-S is extending us issue-based support like removing legislative Council chairman Prathapchandra Shetty and the land reforms bill," said state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a statement in Kannada on Sunday evening.

08:38 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Bengaluru: 'Budget bus, autos' to collect citizen feedback

A 'budget bus' and seven budget electric autorickshaws will ply around the city from Monday in a bid to collect feedback for the upcoming annual budget of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Earlier, in a joint initiative by the local civic body and Janaagraha, an NGO based in the city, citizens had pointed out the need for better public toilets and footpaths. "The feedback-collecting initiative from Monday aims to provide citizens an opportunity to provide us with more details on the same to enable us to incorporate the same in the next budget," a BBMP official said.

The initiative is scheduled to begin at the BBMP headquarters in the city at 10 am today.

08:25 (IST)21 Dec 2020
New labour laws at root of unrest in Wistron, Toyota: Siddaramaiah

The BJP government in Karnataka must take proactive steps to resolve industrial disputes causing workers unrest in major multinational manufacturing units in the state like Wistron Infocomm India Pvt Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), leaders of the opposition Congress and JDS parties in Karnataka have stated.

In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the newly introduced labour laws are at the root of the workers’ unrest in firms like Wistron and TKM.

Using the shield of new labour laws passed during the coronavirus crisis, companies are increasing work hours and are trying to employ more workers under the contract system than a permanent system, Siddaramaiah stated in his letter to Yediyurappa.

08:22 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Students can apply for BMTC bus pass from today

Students studying in various degree, professional, technical, medical, and evening colleges in Bengaluru can apply for bus passes from Monday. According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), bus pass applications can be made online on the Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.

After applying with approval from their respective educational institutions, passes can be collected from BangaloreOne centres, BMTC stated. They will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday.

08:21 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka health minister, Karnataka Medical Education minister Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

Meanwhile, Karnataka is likely to join the list of a few Indian states that have announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed free of cost in the state.

At the same time, the BJP government in Karnataka must take proactive steps to resolve industrial disputes causing workers unrest in major multinational manufacturing units in the state like Wistron Infocomm India Pvt Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), leaders of the opposition Congress and JDS parties in Karnataka have stated.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

