Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Students can apply for BMTC bus pass from today

Students will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Students studying in various degree, professional, technical, medical, and evening colleges in Bengaluru can apply for bus passes from Monday. According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), bus pass applications can be made online on the Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.

After applying with approval from their respective educational institutions, passes can be collected from BangaloreOne centres, BMTC stated. They will also have an option to schedule the date and time to collect the pass between 8 am and 6.30 pm, beginning Monday.

Meanwhile, 1194 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 1062 recovered from the same. As many as 14,497 cases are active as on December 20, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.09 lakh in the state.