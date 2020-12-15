Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Legislative Council to meet today, session likely to be stormy

The tabling of the anti-cow slaughter bill is also on the cards.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With the Karnataka Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, the issue of the no-confidence motion moved earlier by BJP members against Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty is likely to make the session a stormy affair. Even as the motion has not found a place in the agenda for the day, the ruling BJP had sent a letter to Shetty on Monday requesting him to step aside for the Council to enable the House to take up the issue.

“The right to decide on the notice rests with the Council and not the Chairman,” the letter mentioned with the BJP asking the Chairman to allow his deputy to chair the session. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to raise the issue of the Council being reconvened without following the rules.

Also Read | Covid-19: Cumulative cases breach 9 lakh-mark, Karnataka govt steps up facilities provided ahead of possible ‘second wave’

The tabling of the anti-cow slaughter bill is also on the cards.