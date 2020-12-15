Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Legislative Council to meet today, session likely to be stormy

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With the Karnataka Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, the issue of the no-confidence motion moved earlier by BJP members against Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty is likely to make the session a stormy affair. Even as the motion has not found a place in the agenda for the day, the ruling BJP had sent a letter to Shetty on Monday requesting him to step aside for the Council to enable the House to take up the issue.
“The right to decide on the notice rests with the Council and not the Chairman,” the letter mentioned with the BJP asking the Chairman to allow his deputy to chair the session. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to raise the issue of the Council being reconvened without following the rules.
The tabling of the anti-cow slaughter bill is also on the cards.
The two-day Kadalekayi Parishe which began on Monday will conclude today, for the first time without the usual groundnut fair which is the highlight of the annual event.
According to organisers, it was decided to conduct the historical event in a low-key manner due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. While the usual prayers at the Doddaganapati temple on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru along with the kadalekayi abhisheka to Basavanna took place on Monday, less than 30 groundnut sellers were permitted to sell groundnuts to devotees who insisted on buying them after the prayers.
Usually, thousands visit the fair which also attracts groundnut farmers from across the state and neighbouring states.
Star Air will launch a flight between Kalaburagi in Kalyana Karnataka and Tirupati for four days a week from January 11, 2021.
The flight will be operated between Kalaburagi and Tirupati on every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. According to the airlines, the basic fare will be around Rs 2000. The airlines have started operations from Monday.
The flight will leave Kalaburagi at 9.55 am and will land at Tirupati at 11.00 am. During the return journey, it will leave Tirupati at 2.25 pm and will arrive at Kalaburagi airport at 3.30 pm.
Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.70 crore in the violence where a section of workers went on a rampage at its facility manufacturing Apple iPhones and other products in Bengaluru’s Narasapura area over non-payment of promised wages.
According to the complaint by Wistron company executive Prashanth TD, office equipment, mobile phones, production machinery and related gadgets worth Rs 412.5 crore was lost. Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 60 lakh worth cars and golf carts, smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crore were among those that were damaged, were stolen or lost.
He stated in his complaint that 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the facility. According to police, a clear picture regarding the total loss will emerge only after assessment by the insurance company.
Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on December 14, doctors said. He was 87.
He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said.
“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city, told PTI. According to him, Narasimha had a heart-related ailment and suffered a brain stroke in 2018 as well.
Narasimha — who was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014 — is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Nearly a third of women in four states out of 17 surveyed so far have experienced domestic violence, and in three states the numbers reported have increased, with Karnataka showing a doubling of the number of cases of domestic violence over the last survey, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFSH)-5. The data was released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
Domestic violence against women includes both physical and sexual violence, and the states where more than 30 per cent reported having suffered violence by their spouses are Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, and Bihar. The number of cases reported went up in Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the murder case of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad Monday arrested Chandrashekhar Indi, a relative of former Congress minister and co-accused Vinay Kulkarni.
According to sources from the CBI, Indi allegedly arranged country-made pistols used by prime accused Basappa Shivappa Muttagi to kill Gowda. 'These weapons were recovered earlier from the premises of Muttagi. One of them was used to commit the crime,' sources added.
With the arrest, the total number of accused picked up by the investigating team has risen to eight, including the former minister who was arrested on November 5.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on winter session, anti-cow slaughter bill, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.