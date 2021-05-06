Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 50,112 fresh cases, highest spike till date

Ambulances lined up at Bommanhalli crematorium for the last rites of COVID-19 victims amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.

The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged. Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,87,288.

Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday. Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru. Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.

A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone. The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one. A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said. (PTI)