Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 50,112 fresh cases, highest spike till date

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.
The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged. Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,87,288.
Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday. Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru. Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.
A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone. The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one. A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said. (PTI)
Days after 23 people died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in a district hospital in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, a war of words has started between district commissioners of the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The state government has appointed a retired high court judge to probe the case.
The district commissioner of Chamarajanagar Dr MR Ravi has issued a statement blaming his Mysuru counterpart Rohini Sindhuri for the deaths, which he said occurred due to “enormous delay in supply” of the oxygen. “This tragedy could have been averted if Mysuru had given the oxygen on time. This has been going on for a week to 10 days now. I had also informed the Chief Secretary and district in-charge minister regarding this. Even the nodal officers and the team handling distribution of oxygen were informed of the shortage,” he said.
In his allegation against Sindhuri, he also said that statements by the Mysuru district administration show that they were trying to “mislead” the people. “Mysuru district administration has said that they had 250 cylinders but I received only 50 cylinders at 2:20 am from Mysuru. If I had the 250 cylinders that they claim, why would the people die?” he questioned.
Read more
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday ordered the police’s crime branch to investigate allegations raised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and two party MLAs, including Surya’s uncle, of a scam in the Bengaluru municipal corporation’s bed allotment system for Covid patients – the MP and MLAs also questioned the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 in the system.
While Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sandeep Patil said two police complaints have been filed and four persons, including a woman, arrested so far, Surya’s allegations left the BJP government red-faced after senior Congress leaders congratulated the MP and attacked the administration.
The allegations, which were raised Tuesday, also led to a joint commissioner in the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), Sarfaraz Nawaz, finding himself at the centre of a social media backlash. Taking to Facebook, Nawaz said he was not involved with the allocation and was handling Covid Care Centres and solid waste management.
Read more
Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. The previous highest numbers were on May 1 when the state logged 48,296 cases and 292 deaths, the health department said.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.
The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged. Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,87,288.
Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday. Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru. Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.
Among the 346 deaths, Ballari and Mandya accounted for 19 each, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi had 15 each, Hassan 11 and eight each in Bidar and Dharwad. Barring Kodagu, Koppal and Yadgir, other districts also reported fatalities.
A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone.
The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one.
A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said. (PTI)
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.