scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Most read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 50,112 fresh cases, highest spike till date

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 6, 2021 8:37:35 am
Karnataka, Covid-19Ambulances lined up at Bommanhalli crematorium for the last rites of COVID-19 victims amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.

The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged. Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,87,288.

Also Read |Bengaluru staring at new variant of Covid-19, fear medics; scientists say no evidence

Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday. Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru. Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.

Click here for more

A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone. The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one. A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:37 (IST)06 May 2021
After deaths, war of words between Chamarajanagar and Mysuru DCs; govt appoints retired HC judge to probe case

Days after 23 people died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in a district hospital in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, a war of words has started between district commissioners of the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The state government has appointed a retired high court judge to probe the case.

The district commissioner of Chamarajanagar Dr MR Ravi has issued a statement blaming his Mysuru counterpart Rohini Sindhuri for the deaths, which he said occurred due to “enormous delay in supply” of the oxygen.  “This tragedy could have been averted if Mysuru had given the oxygen on time. This has been going on for a week to 10 days now. I had also informed the Chief Secretary and district in-charge minister regarding this. Even the nodal officers and the team handling distribution of oxygen were informed of the shortage,” he said.

In his allegation against Sindhuri, he also said that statements by the Mysuru district administration show that they were trying to “mislead” the people. “Mysuru district administration has said that they had 250 cylinders but I received only 50 cylinders at 2:20 am from Mysuru. If I had the 250 cylinders that they claim, why would the people die?” he questioned.

Read more

08:22 (IST)06 May 2021
Bengaluru Covid bed ‘scam’: Tejasvi Surya finds communal twist, CM calls probe

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday ordered the police’s crime branch to investigate allegations raised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and two party MLAs, including Surya’s uncle, of a scam in the Bengaluru municipal corporation’s bed allotment system for Covid patients – the MP and MLAs also questioned the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 in the system.

While Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sandeep Patil said two police complaints have been filed and four persons, including a woman, arrested so far, Surya’s allegations left the BJP government red-faced after senior Congress leaders congratulated the MP and attacked the administration.

The allegations, which were raised Tuesday, also led to a joint commissioner in the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), Sarfaraz Nawaz, finding himself at the centre of a social media backlash. Taking to Facebook, Nawaz said he was not involved with the allocation and was handling Covid Care Centres and solid waste management.

Read more

08:18 (IST)06 May 2021
Karnataka hits record high in daily COVID cases, deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. The previous highest numbers were on May 1 when the state logged 48,296 cases and 292 deaths, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities. 

The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged. Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,87,288.

Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday. Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru. Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.

Among the 346 deaths, Ballari and Mandya accounted for 19 each, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi had 15 each,  Hassan 11 and eight each in Bidar and Dharwad. Barring Kodagu, Koppal and Yadgir, other districts also reported fatalities.

A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone.

The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one.

A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said. (PTI)

08:16 (IST)06 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday ordered the police’s crime branch to investigate allegations raised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and two party MLAs, including Surya’s uncle, of a scam in the Bengaluru municipal corporation’s bed allotment system for Covid patients – the MP and MLAs also questioned the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 in the system.

READ | Bengaluru Covid bed ‘scam’: Tejasvi Surya finds communal twist, CM calls probe

At a time when several social media accounts with a large following are turning into Covid helplines, a Bengaluru-based influencer is going the extra mile to bridge the gap between “the well-informed (government) and info seekers (public)”. Using Twitter Spaces, which allows users to host live audio conversations, satire account Tharle Thimma (@BLRrocKS) hopes to address the “confusion” over several Covid-related issues, including how to procure vital drugs.

READ | From Bengaluru, a daily Twitter Spaces segment to bridge Covid-19-related info gaps

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 5 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x