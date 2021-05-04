scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases over 4.4 lakh as state reports 44,438 fresh cases, 239 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 4, 2021 8:07:58 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:07 (IST)04 May 2021
Karnataka reports 44,438 COVID-19 cases, 239 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections. 

The day also saw 20,901 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 4,44,734.

Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in number of infections with 2,685, while it was 2,361 in Tumakuru, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad, 990 in Ballari, 886 in Chikkaballapura and 815 in Bengaluru Rural. Eleven districts reported over 500 cases each.

Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were from Chamarajanagar, 14 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Hassan, eight in Tumakuru, seven in Shivamogga and five each in Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi.

A total of 2.61 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,49,090 tests done on Monday, the bulletin said. The number of those who had taken the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stood at 98.78 lakh, it said. (PTI)

08:07 (IST)04 May 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. 

Twenty-three patients have died at a Covid-19 treatment facility in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district in a 24-hour period from Sunday morning. While the families of the patients have alleged they died because of a shortage of medical oxygen at the facility, the state government has claimed only three of the deaths occurred due to this reason.

READ | Karnataka: 23 die as Covid facility runs out of oxygen

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday reconstituted the Covid-19 task force to examine measures taken to curb the pandemic and create awareness among the public on its management. The four-member task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

READ | Karnataka CM reconstitutes Covid-19 task force

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 3 Highlights

