Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 490 more deaths linked to Covid-19, 47,930 new infections

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative Covic-19 death toll in Karnataka Sunday rose to 18,776 as 490 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the 47,930 fresh infections, 20,897 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 281 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state.
Meanwhile, Ballari has emerged as another major hotspot in the state with 2,141 infections and 21 fatalities reported on Sunday alone. Other districts with most cases were Hassan (2349), Tumakuru (2,001), Mandya (1,959), Mysuru (1,854), and Dakshina Kannada (1,694).
As of Sunday, 1.52 lakh inoculations were done in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine.
With the seven designated crematoriums in Bengaluru for the victims of Covid-19 no longer able to take the load of bodies, an isolated granite quarry has been identified on the outskirts of the city to carry out cremations.
Also, a long-unused burial ground in Tavarekere has been designated for Covid-19 burials, Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner Manjunath said.
“The granite quarry in Geddanahalli was recently converted into a crematorium to ensure that the dead get a dignified cremation. The quarry has been flattened, and we have set up about 15 iron platforms for the pyres,” Manjunath told The Indian Express.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday evening announced a complete lockdown across the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown is imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.
In an order issued by the government, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has stated: “The situation of Covid-19 in the state was reviewed and it was observed that daily new Covid-19 positive cases have continued unabated with a high positivity rate. The state is satisfied that further stringent containment measures are needed to be implemented to combat the surge of cases.”
In a bid to effectively prevent Covid19 at the ward level, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a ward-level Decentralised Triage and Emergency Response (DETER) Committee.
According to Forest Minister Arvind Limbavalli, the state government has issued a directive to manage the spread of the virus at the ward level. Likewise, measures are being taken to curb the virus in line with Mumbai and Chennai. He requested the volunteers, NGOs, RWAs and the public to join hands with the officials to fight Covid.
He said that not every Covid infected needs to be admitted to the hospital. Those with no separate facility to self-isolate can get treated at Covid Care Centre or Stabilisation Centre. Along with this, triaging centres will be formed at the ward level to treat the home isolation patients, he said.
Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the state government has formed an Emergency Response Committee at ward level in BBMP limits to combat Covid19. Everyone is required to work towards containing the virus. He said there are about 2,000 cases in the city on daily basis. In this regard, decentralisation of zonal war rooms can help address every need of the Covid19 patients. This will also help bring down the rising cases, he noted and requested everyone to work onward level.
Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, N Manjunatha Prasad informed that ward level committees are formed in all 198 wards of the city in BBMP Limits to contain the virus. The officials in each ward must work with RWAs, organisations, students, and volunteers and set up a ward control room, triage centre, micro Covid Care Centre to respond quickly to the concerns of Covid19 patients, he said. He also said that lists of small hospitals, dental colleges and students must be prepared and teams must be formed to assign responsibilities of Covid19 management. The issues of bed allotment, late test results must be solved locally, he added.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar on Sunday clarified that people travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will be allowed "only if they have a genuine reason."
He said that the force is not using force on the public within the city, he said, adding it is monitoring the situation and working on humanitarian grounds at checkpoints. "Travellers coming from the railway stations and airport canusetheir tickets as passes. In case of violation, police have booked cases and seized the vehicles," he explained.
However, Shashikumar added that a majority of people were strictly following the government order. "150 home guards have been deployed in the city so far," he said.
With the statewide lockdown till May 24 to break the chain of Covid transmission in the state beginning on Monday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has urged people to strictly abide by the guidelines and warned of stringent action against violators.
“I urge my fellow Bengalureans to follow the lockdown guidelines from Monday more strictly. We can only be successful in our fight against #COVID19 if we work together, Stay Home, Stay Safe!” he tweeted.
The BJP government had decided to impose a total lockdown in the state — the “last resort” prescribed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the surge in his address to the nation two weeks ago.
The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Bengaluru on Sunday launched a 'searchmybed' portal where the public can view bed status in various private hospitals which is vacant to treat Covid19 patients.
The portal which is similar to Bengaluru civic body BBMP's bed status portal is updated in real time where the public can contact hospitals to book the beds.
According to PHANA, the web portal shows the bed status in various hospitals of the city and the contact numbers and address are mentioned in the portal.
Dr Prasanna HM, the president of PHANA, said, "as of 136 hospitals in the city have registered and 1,699 beds private beds have been displayed in the portal Live and only three are vacant as of now(Sunday). We are expected to reach 10,000 beds after the addition of more hospitals. Among them, at least 1,000 beds will be an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and we would add 150 to 200 ventilators."
Dr Rajashekar, Secretary of PHANA said "In the coming days, more and more hospitals will be enrolled, the hospitals need to update the data periodically as and when patients discharges happen. The hospitals will be encouraged to display the data in real time on the portal."
The Karnataka government has announced that Covid-19 vaccination will be provided to citizens aged 18-44 across the state on Monday (May 10).
According to Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, vaccines will be provided at district hospitals, government medical colleges and taluk-level hospitals across the state to begin with.
“In Bengaluru, vaccines will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS,” he mentioned.
