Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban has over 3.32 lakh active cases, as city reports 23,706 fresh cases, 139 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka’s active caseload breached five lakh with 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said. According to the department bulletin, the infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state. With 18,943 discharges on Thursday, 12,55,797 people have been discharged so far.
Bengaluru Urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities. The city has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths. There were 3,32,732 active cases.
Mysuru and Tumakuru emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively. According to the bulletin, 1,652 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,503 in Hassan, 1,191 in Dakshina Kannada, 963 in Bengaluru Rural and 922 in Ballari. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 infections.
A total of 1,64,441 tests were done on Thursday, including 1,53,370 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the tally to 2.65 crore, the department added. (PTI)
As several hospitals across the state continued to experience a shortage in Covid vaccines, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has written to the Chief Secretary seeking government help in procuring new stocks.
The letter mentioned that most private hospitals had no vaccines since May 1, except for a couple of corporate chains. "Help us get the vaccines at the earliest, at least for the second dose individuals till the stocks are more freely available," the letter mentioned.
The Association has also suggested the government withhold beginning inoculation for people from the 18-44 age group temporarily to enable them prioritise the second dose for others.
"Many patients, especially the 60-plus and vulnerable groups, are repeatedly calling our hospitals. All the vaccination centre hospitals are getting flooded with angry callers,” the Association noted.
Meanwhile, the health bulletin issued on Thursday noted a drop of people receiving vaccines (3.30 pm) to 21,425 from across the state, including 363 people from the 18-44 age group.
In this mounting crisis, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has unearthed an alleged scam in the allocation of hospital beds for Covid patients. His scrutiny extends to his own party that runs both the Karnataka government and the city municipal corporation in charge of Covid management. Unfortunately, Surya’s whistle-blowing also involves a brazenly communal dog whistle. In a video released by the MP’s team, he is seen aggressively questioning officers in a BBMP war room — but by picking on 17 Muslim employees, whose names he reads out, in the 200-odd staff manning the facility. Two party MLAs, who accompanied him in this piece of political theatre, go on to ask if the war room was “a madrasa” or a “Haj Bhavan”. This nasty bit of profiling has led to social media paranoia about “terrorists” in Covid relief, and a vicious campaign against a seasoned bureaucrat of the minority community.
Voicing strong objection to BJP leaders in Bengaluru trying to “communalise” anomalies found in the city’s municipal body bed allotment system, prominent citizens of the Karnataka capital Thursday demanded Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s intervention to ensure “petty politicking and communalising does not worsen the situation.”
The action came after a video showing BJP leaders, including Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar, reading out names and questioning the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 at a Covid-19 war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went viral on Wednesday.
Amid mounting Covid-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive, healthcare workers are working round the clock to provide utmost care and service to the people of the country. Lauding their contribution in fighting the ongoing pandemic, the airline staff of Indigo honoured a nursing team from Mangalore and Manipal, who were on their way to Delhi to help in different hospitals.
In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the healthcare workers are seen walking down towards the plane as the staff applauds them.
The genome sequencing of the Covid 19 virus in circulation in Karnataka in the second wave since March has revealed that the double mutant Maharashtra strain (B.1.617) and UK variant (B.1.1.7) have virtually obliterated the previous strain dominant in the state (B.1.36.29).
This has been revealed in a study by the Department of Virology at Nimhans — one of the 10 labs in the country carrying out genome sequencing of coronavirus strains. “The rapid displacement of B.1.36.29 by the UK and Maharashtra variants is suggestive of higher infectivity. The higher infectivity of the UK variant is known but it has to be established for B.1.617,” said Prof V Ravi, former head of neurovirology at Nimhans who is working on Covid 19 genomics at the lab.
