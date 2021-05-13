Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: Karnataka reports 39,998 new cases, 517 death

Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: Karnataka’s death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191, the health department said.
The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today.Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths.There were 3,60,619 active cases.Tumakuru district registered 2,360 infections, which is second to Bengaluru, and 14 deaths.
According to the health bulletin, there were 1,823 infections in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,223 in Mandya, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga, 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada.
Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.
The department said 26 deaths took place in Shivamogga, 23 in Kalaburagi, 19 in Hassan, 17 in Ballari, 14 in Tumakuru, 12 each in Koppal and Bengaluru Rural, and 10 each in Haveri, Kodagu and Mandya. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.
Karnataka’s scheme to distribute free food to the needy during the lockdown saw some hiccups on its first day Wednesday, with beneficiaries in Bengaluru complaining they were asked to produce an identity proof.
However, hours later, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta announced that food packets would be distributed to everyone, without the need for ID documents.
Veena S A, a transwoman activist who visited the Indira Canteen in Binnypete area in Bengaluru, said it was disturbing to know that people had to produce documents to get free food. “The lockdown has affected the livelihood of many, especially those who earned daily wages. While we expected this scheme to help such people, the staff insisting on an ID card or mobile number is unacceptable, as it furthers marginalises the deprived,” she said.
Criticising the Centre for not allocating resources as demanded by the Karnataka state government to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged the BJP-led Centre of showing "serious bias" to the state government led by the same party.
"Why the Centre has so much contempt against Karnataka and Kannadigas? Is it due to the fact that Karnataka has elected highest MPs for the BJP or is it an effort to project Yediyurappa as a villain?" he questioned.
Further, the former Karnataka CM reminded the Centre that it is their obligation to take care of the needs of those in a dire situation. "Instead, if indifference is shown, people are bound to revolt," he said.
The panel of Karnataka Legal Services Authority led by retired judge, Justice A S Venugopal Gowda, which is probing the reported deaths of Covid patients at the district hospital at Chamarajanagar due to the shortage of oxygen, submitted its preliminary report to the high court and said toll may be higher than 24 in the case.
The report confirmed that 24 Covid-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen in the district hospital May 3 night as oxygen was not available for four hours from 10.30pm on May 2, the panel, headed by retired HC judge Justice AN Venugopala Gowda, noted that 62 died in the hospital between May 4, 2021 and 6.15am on May 10, 2021 and at least 36 were in-patients on May 2.