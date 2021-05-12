Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 480 more deaths linked to Covid-19, active caseload up at 5.87 lakh

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Tuesday rose to 19,852 as 480 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the 39,510 fresh infections, 15,879 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 259 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.
Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.
With Karnataka overtaking Maharashtra to report the highest number of cases as well as deaths on Tuesday, and Bengaluru reeling under 300-plus daily deaths, the state government plans to use the 14-day lockdown that began Monday to rationalise the use of hospital beds, set in place proper triaging of patients, and create ICU beds on a war footing.
Since the beginning of this month, Bengaluru has seen 2,153 deaths, compared to 1,907 in April. In the first wave, it had seen 971 deaths in the worst month of September 2020. The city has been reporting 20,000-plus cases daily.
Amid allegations of black-marketing of beds in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday assessed the situation himself, saying later, “One of the things I have said is that people must not occupy hospital beds for long periods of time. They are blocking access to beds for serious patients.”
