Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 480 more deaths linked to Covid-19, active caseload up at 5.87 lakh

Karnataka has now been routinely reporting more than 400 deaths a day, while the death toll in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been around 300 each. (File)

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Tuesday rose to 19,852 as 480 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 39,510 fresh infections, 15,879 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 259 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.