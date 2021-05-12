scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 480 more deaths linked to Covid-19, active caseload up at 5.87 lakh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News: The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44 on Tuesday, as per the health bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 12, 2021 8:18:04 am
Karnataka has now been routinely reporting more than 400 deaths a day, while the death toll in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been around 300 each. (File)

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Tuesday rose to 19,852 as 480 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 39,510 fresh infections, 15,879 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 259 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Get Chennai Hyderabad news updates here

08:18 (IST)12 May 2021
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 39,510 new cases, 15,879 from Bengaluru alone

08:13 (IST)12 May 2021
Bengaluru to use lockdown to get its house in order

With Karnataka overtaking Maharashtra to report the highest number of cases as well as deaths on Tuesday, and Bengaluru reeling under 300-plus daily deaths, the state government plans to use the 14-day lockdown that began Monday to rationalise the use of hospital beds, set in place proper triaging of patients, and create ICU beds on a war footing.

Since the beginning of this month, Bengaluru has seen 2,153 deaths, compared to 1,907 in April. In the first wave, it had seen 971 deaths in the worst month of September 2020. The city has been reporting 20,000-plus cases daily.

Amid allegations of black-marketing of beds in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday assessed the situation himself, saying later, “One of the things I have said is that people must not occupy hospital beds for long periods of time. They are blocking access to beds for serious patients.”

Meanwhile, in a move expected to ease access to appropriate Covid-19 treatment in Bengaluru, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday announced that triage centres would begin operations across the 28 constituencies within the city limits.

At the same time, as Bengaluru continues to witness a daily surge in fresh Covid-19 infections and related fatalities, the state government has decided to manage pandemic at the local level.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

