scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Most read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 344 more deaths, 35,297 fresh infections reported across state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News: Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 14, 2021 9:03:42 am
Karnataka coronavirus cases, COVID-19, Bengaluru coronavirus cases, Bengaluru covid-19 deaths, Bengaluru news, indian expressFamily members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Thursday rose to 20,712 as 344 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 35,297 fresh infections, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 10,14,996 infections and 9,125 deaths. There were 3,59,565 active cases in the state capital.

Also read| From arranging oxygen to distributing food to the needy: How Karnataka cops are helping people get through pandemic

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Thursday. The state also inoculated 68,658 lakh people including 24,135 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

09:03 (IST)14 May 2021
IISc Covid vaccine better than others, can be stored at room temp: Karnataka Health Minister 

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine under development at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines. 

After holding discussions with IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, he said that he has also sought the institute's support in combating the coronavirus pandemic in the state. 

According to a note released by the Health Minister's office, the IISc Director has apprised the Minister of various researches being carried out at IISc, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator and also a vaccine for COVID-19 which can be stored at room temperature of up to 30 degree Celsius.

08:49 (IST)14 May 2021
127 oxygen generation units being set up in state: CM Yediyurappa 

Claiming that the state was on track to make efforts in combating the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said that a total of 127 oxygen generation units were being set up in the state. 

"This includes 62 being established using state govt funds, 28 allocated by the Centre, 24 others by NHAI, 11 under CSR, and two from foreign countries," he said. 

08:45 (IST)14 May 2021
‘Should we hang ourselves if Covid vaccines not manufactured’: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

Prodded about the shortage in vaccine supply, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda Thursday asked if government leaders should hang themselves if they fail to carry out the inoculation programme as per court orders.

His statement came after the Karnataka High Court Tuesday pulled up the state and central government over the slow pace of vaccinations in the state.

The Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, was speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru to highlight the positive steps taken by the Union government in the second wave of the pandemic.

Read more

08:38 (IST)14 May 2021
Karnataka sets up task force ‘for third wave’ under Dr Devi Shetty

A day after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to place before it a plan within two weeks on preparations for the third wave of the Covid pandemic predicted by experts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a panel for the same.

Yediyurappa said the government was setting up a task force to prepare for the third wave under the chairmanship of Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health.

The court, that has been hearing Covid-related matters since the first wave last year, told the government to submit a plan including estimated requirements for beds, oxygen, drugs and medical personnel.

Read more

08:37 (IST)14 May 2021
Covid-19: 344 more deaths, 35,297 fresh infections reported across state

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Thursday rose to 20,712 as 344 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 35,297 fresh infections, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 10,14,996 infections and 9,125 deaths. There were 3,59,565 active cases in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 68,658 lakh people including 24,135 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, prodded about the shortage in vaccine supply, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda Thursday asked if government leaders should hang themselves if they fail to carry out the inoculation programme as per court orders.

Also read| ‘Should we hang ourselves if Covid vaccines not manufactured’: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

At the same time, after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to place before it a plan within two weeks on preparations for the third wave of the Covid pandemic predicted by experts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a panel for the same.

Also read| Karnataka sets up task force ‘for third wave’ under Dr Devi Shetty

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News May 13 Highlights: Karnataka reports 39,998 new cases, 517 deaths

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
x