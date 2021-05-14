Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 344 more deaths, 35,297 fresh infections reported across state

Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Thursday rose to 20,712 as 344 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the 35,297 fresh infections, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 10,14,996 infections and 9,125 deaths. There were 3,59,565 active cases in the state capital.
Also read| From arranging oxygen to distributing food to the needy: How Karnataka cops are helping people get through pandemic
Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Thursday. The state also inoculated 68,658 lakh people including 24,135 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine under development at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines.
After holding discussions with IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, he said that he has also sought the institute's support in combating the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
According to a note released by the Health Minister's office, the IISc Director has apprised the Minister of various researches being carried out at IISc, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator and also a vaccine for COVID-19 which can be stored at room temperature of up to 30 degree Celsius.
Claiming that the state was on track to make efforts in combating the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said that a total of 127 oxygen generation units were being set up in the state.
"This includes 62 being established using state govt funds, 28 allocated by the Centre, 24 others by NHAI, 11 under CSR, and two from foreign countries," he said.
Prodded about the shortage in vaccine supply, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda Thursday asked if government leaders should hang themselves if they fail to carry out the inoculation programme as per court orders.
His statement came after the Karnataka High Court Tuesday pulled up the state and central government over the slow pace of vaccinations in the state.
The Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, was speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru to highlight the positive steps taken by the Union government in the second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
A day after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to place before it a plan within two weeks on preparations for the third wave of the Covid pandemic predicted by experts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a panel for the same.
Yediyurappa said the government was setting up a task force to prepare for the third wave under the chairmanship of Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health.
The court, that has been hearing Covid-related matters since the first wave last year, told the government to submit a plan including estimated requirements for beds, oxygen, drugs and medical personnel.
Read more
The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Thursday rose to 20,712 as 344 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the 35,297 fresh infections, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 10,14,996 infections and 9,125 deaths. There were 3,59,565 active cases in the state capital.
Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Tuesday. The state also inoculated 68,658 lakh people including 24,135 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.