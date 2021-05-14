Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: 344 more deaths, 35,297 fresh infections reported across state

Family members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka Thursday rose to 20,712 as 344 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 35,297 fresh infections, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, the highest among all 30 districts in the state in the state. The city has so far reported 10,14,996 infections and 9,125 deaths. There were 3,59,565 active cases in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the state rose to 5,93,078 active cases. So far, 14,74,678 people have been discharged, including 34,057 on Thursday. The state also inoculated 68,658 lakh people including 24,135 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.