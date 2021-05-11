Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: State reports 39,305 fresh Covid cases, 596 death

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 39,305 Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.
The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state. In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.
The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru’s COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.
However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming. The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths.
The Central Crime Branch of Karnataka police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two people in Bengaluru for allegedly trying to sell antiviral drug Remdesivir at exorbitant rates.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the accused have been identified as Santosh, a staff nurse at Fortis Hospital, and Sunil, a private ambulance driver. "A raid was conducted Basaveshwar Nagar during which eight vials of Remdisiver were seized from the accused," he explained.
The fourth phase of the Covid vaccination drive in Karnataka witnessed initial difficulty as many vaccination centres in the capital Bengaluru did not receive vaccine vials from the cold chain centre at Dasappa Hospital.
The primary healthcare centre (PHC) representatives were seen standing in long queues awaiting their vaccine vials for the day. “We got a message on Sunday saying that vaccine vials should be collected from the Dasappa Hospital on Monday and we reached the hospital to collect vials for our PHC, but so far the vaccine has not been given to any PHC or general hospital representatives,” said Shakuntala Pharmacists from Kengeri primary health care centre.
An Asha worker from Seggehalli maternity hospital also faced a similar situation at the Dasappa Hospital. “I have not even had breakfast and came here to collect the vials but so far they have not said anything and are asking us to wait. There was no lunch either and there are no washroom facilities here. We’ve been standing in queue for eight hours now to get the vaccine,” said the Asha worker.
