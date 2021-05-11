scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: State reports 39,305 fresh Covid cases, 596 death

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News: Karnataka Minister Arvind Limbavali on Monday said there are plans to open triaging centres for complete physical tests of COVID-19 patients in ten districts of the state.

By: Express Web Desk Written by Express Web Desk | Bengaluru (karnataka) |
Updated: May 11, 2021 8:40:31 am
Karnataka, Covid-19Medics and relatives after 23 Covid-19 patients died, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen cylinders, in Chamarajanagara District of Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 39,305 Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state. In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru’s COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming. The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Get Chennai Hyderabad news updates here

08:39 (IST)11 May 2021
Bengaluru: CCB arrests 2 for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir

The Central Crime Branch of Karnataka police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two people in Bengaluru for allegedly trying to sell antiviral drug Remdesivir at exorbitant rates.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the accused have been identified as Santosh, a staff nurse at Fortis Hospital, and Sunil, a private ambulance driver. "A raid was conducted Basaveshwar Nagar during which eight vials of Remdisiver were seized from the accused," he explained. 

08:34 (IST)11 May 2021
Bengaluru vaccination drive hits hurdle: Delay in supply from cold chain centre

The fourth phase of the Covid vaccination drive in Karnataka witnessed initial difficulty as many vaccination centres in the capital Bengaluru did not receive vaccine vials from the cold chain centre at Dasappa Hospital.

The primary healthcare centre (PHC) representatives were seen standing in long queues awaiting their vaccine vials for the day. “We got a message on Sunday saying that vaccine vials should be collected from the Dasappa Hospital on Monday and we reached the hospital to collect vials for our PHC, but so far the vaccine has not been given to any PHC or general hospital representatives,” said Shakuntala Pharmacists from Kengeri primary health care centre.

An Asha worker from Seggehalli maternity hospital also faced a similar situation at the Dasappa Hospital. “I have not even had breakfast and came here to collect the vials but so far they have not said anything and are asking us to wait. There was no lunch either and there are no washroom facilities here. We’ve been standing in queue for eight hours now to get the vaccine,” said the Asha worker.

At the same time, Karnataka lockdown announced by CM BS Yediyurappa is going on across the state. The restrictions will be imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations: COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

