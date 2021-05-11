Karnataka Bengaluru Live News Updates: State reports 39,305 fresh Covid cases, 596 death

Medics and relatives after 23 Covid-19 patients died, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen cylinders, in Chamarajanagara District of Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 39,305 Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state. In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru’s COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming. The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths.