Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka records 1.84 positivity rate, 933 new cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday, was noted to be 1.84 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 1791 more people contracted the infection, 1947 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 934 new cases and 927 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.59 lakh.
Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,146. At the same time, 97,042 samples were tested (including 28,703 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Vijayapura (121), Mysuru (97), Tumkur(86) Hassan (71), and Mandya (56). The death toll rose to 11,578 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Wednesday.
The NIA conducted searches here on Wednesday, including at offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city in August, an official said.
The searches were carried out at 43 locations in Bengaluru, including at four offices of the SDPI, in relation to the rioting and violent attacks on the D J Halli and K G Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.
The cases pertain to large-scale rioting, causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property, including the police stations’ buildings and public and private vehicles, he said, adding that the rioters were armed with lethal weapons.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) noted that air pollution fell by 30.34 per cent during three days of Diwali when compared with the corresponding days last year. According to KSPCB observations, the average ambient air quality (AQI) from November 14 to 16 indicated a major drop in the amount of pollution across seven monitoring stations in Bengaluru.
While the AQI value at KSR Bengaluru railway station (Majestic), Veterinary College (Hebbal), Kavika (Mysuru Road), and NIMHANS remained 'satisfactory' (51-100), the same at SG Halli, Jayanagar 5th Block, and Central Silk Board fell below 50 to be termed 'good'.
Officials further attributed the results to the combined effect of the ongoing pandemic and a reduction in burning crackers this year.
While creation of a separate development board for Kadu Gollas – a Scheduled Castes sub-sect – with outlay of Rs 10 crore on September 29 was widely seen as having helped BJP win the Sira Assembly seat in Karnataka for the first time in the by-election held on November 3, Monday’s announcement of a Maratha development board, with a fund of Rs 50 crore, comes ahead of a prospective by-election to Basavakalyan Assembly segment.
A day later, the B S Yediyurappa government directed state officials to create a Lingayat development board, although no specified financial outlay was announced.
The spree of these announcements by the BJP government in the state has come in for criticism from Opposition Congress, with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling these “tactics” a “strategy to win elections and cause divisions in society”.
