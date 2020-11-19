Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka records 1.84 positivity rate, 933 new cases in Bengaluru

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday, was noted to be 1.84 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

While 1791 more people contracted the infection, 1947 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 934 new cases and 927 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.59 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,146. At the same time, 97,042 samples were tested (including 28,703 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Vijayapura (121), Mysuru (97), Tumkur(86) Hassan (71), and Mandya (56). The death toll rose to 11,578 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Wednesday.