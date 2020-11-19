scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka records 1.84 positivity rate, 933 new cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: While 1791 more people contracted the infection, 1947 people recovered from the infection across the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 19, 2020 8:56:19 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday, was noted to be 1.84 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

While 1791 more people contracted the infection, 1947 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 934 new cases and 927 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.59 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,146. At the same time, 97,042 samples were tested (including 28,703 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Vijayapura (121), Mysuru (97), Tumkur(86) Hassan (71), and Mandya (56). The death toll rose to 11,578 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:56 (IST)19 Nov 2020
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations, including at SDPI offices

The NIA conducted searches here on Wednesday, including at offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city in August, an official said.

The searches were carried out at 43 locations in Bengaluru, including at four offices of the SDPI, in relation to the rioting and violent attacks on the D J Halli and K G Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The cases pertain to large-scale rioting, causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property, including the police stations’ buildings and public and private vehicles, he said, adding that the rioters were armed with lethal weapons.

08:43 (IST)19 Nov 2020
Karnataka: State records 1.84 Covid-19 positivity rate, 933 new cases in Bengaluru

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday, was noted to be 1.84 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

While 1791 more people contracted the infection, 1947 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 934 new cases and 927 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.59 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,146. At the same time, 97,042 samples were tested (including 28,703 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Vijayapura (121), Mysuru (97), Tumkur(86) Hassan (71), and Mandya (56). The death toll rose to 11,578 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Wednesday.

08:43 (IST)19 Nov 2020
Air pollution fell by 30% this Diwali: KSPCB report

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) noted that air pollution fell by 30.34 per cent during three days of Diwali when compared with the corresponding days last year. According to KSPCB observations, the average ambient air quality (AQI) from November 14 to 16 indicated a major drop in the amount of pollution across seven monitoring stations in Bengaluru.

While the AQI value at KSR Bengaluru railway station (Majestic), Veterinary College (Hebbal), Kavika (Mysuru Road), and NIMHANS remained 'satisfactory' (51-100), the same at SG Halli, Jayanagar 5th Block, and Central Silk Board fell below 50 to be termed 'good'.

Officials further attributed the results to the combined effect of the ongoing pandemic and a reduction in burning crackers this year.

08:42 (IST)19 Nov 2020
Board politics: BSY govt forms special panels for Lingayats, Marathas; Cong slams move

While creation of a separate development board for Kadu Gollas – a Scheduled Castes sub-sect – with outlay of Rs 10 crore on September 29 was widely seen as having helped BJP win the Sira Assembly seat in Karnataka for the first time in the by-election held on November 3, Monday’s announcement of a Maratha development board, with a fund of Rs 50 crore, comes ahead of a prospective by-election to Basavakalyan Assembly segment.

A day later, the B S Yediyurappa government directed state officials to create a Lingayat development board, although no specified financial outlay was announced.

The spree of these announcements by the BJP government in the state has come in for criticism from Opposition Congress, with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling these “tactics” a “strategy to win elections and cause divisions in society”.

08:42 (IST)19 Nov 2020
08:41 (IST)19 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

karnataka coronavirus cases, karnataka covid updates, bangalore coronavirus news, karnataka news, latest news Covid care centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Meanwhile, a steady fall in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has seen beds now lying unoccupied in government medical colleges and hospitals in the city — which just months ago was grappling with shortage of beds. This has prompted municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to reorient the focus on bed-blocking towards government hospitals and government medical colleges over those in its private counterparts.

READ | Bengaluru: As Covid-19 cases drop, BBMP modifies bed-blocking protocol

At the same time, while creation of a separate development board for Kadu Gollas – a Scheduled Castes sub-sect – with outlay of Rs 10 crore on September 29 was widely seen as having helped BJP win the Sira Assembly seat in Karnataka for the first time in the by-election held on November 3, Monday’s announcement of a Maratha development board, with a fund of Rs 50 crore, comes ahead of a prospective by-election to Basavakalyan Assembly segment.

READ | Board politics: BSY govt forms special panels for Lingayats, Marathas; Cong slams move

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus November 18 Highlights

