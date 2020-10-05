Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 65K new cases last week, nearly 30K in Bengaluru

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Karnataka. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 65,185 new Covid-19 cases over the last week as numbers related to the pandemic continued to surge in the state. Of these, 29,193 cases were registered in capital city Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, 10,145 new cases were reported on Sunday as Bengaluru witnessed 43 per cent of the same. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services also linked 705 more deaths from across the state and 231 from the capital city during the same timeframe.

At the same time, with over 12,020 cybercrime cases reported last year, Karnataka registered the highest number of such cases in India in 2019, pushing Uttar Pradesh behind, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicated.