Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 65K new cases last week, nearly 30K in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 65,185 new Covid-19 cases over the last week as numbers related to the pandemic continued to surge in the state. Of these, 29,193 cases were registered in capital city Bengaluru alone.
Meanwhile, 10,145 new cases were reported on Sunday as Bengaluru witnessed 43 per cent of the same. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services also linked 705 more deaths from across the state and 231 from the capital city during the same timeframe.
At the same time, with over 12,020 cybercrime cases reported last year, Karnataka registered the highest number of such cases in India in 2019, pushing Uttar Pradesh behind, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicated.
Weeks after several medical students in Karnataka demanded postponement of offline exams conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the varsity Saturday announced that first, second, and third-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) examinations would be held at another date.
“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the scheduled examinations of I, II, and III year BDS are postponed and the revised timetable will be notified for the same in due course,” Registrar (Evaluation) N Ramakrishna Reddy said in a statement. These exams were scheduled to begin on October 13. At the same time, he added that the fourth year BDS examinations will be conducted as scheduled from October 14.
However, RGUHS officials clarified that exams for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students across all years will be conducted as planned. “Further, the scheduled examinations of all the years in MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) will be conducted as per the notified timetable from October 13,” Reddy added.
Traffic violations in Bengaluru have been on the rise with the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions being withdrawn in phases. From September 13 to 26 alone, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) collected nearly Rs. 4.5 crore as fines from violators.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, an officer at the Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru cited the increase in violations due to stricter surveillance measures in place with CCTV cameras placed in key points of the city, and less vehicles on road.
Bengaluru ISKCON temple will reopen from Monday after six months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.
"We are pleased to announce that the doors of ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple will be reopened to the public on Monday, October 5, 2020, after 6 months and 15 days, " ISKCON said.
The temple will be open to visitors from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm on weekdays.
During the weekends, the temple will be open from 9.30 am to 8 pm without an afternoon break, the release added.
However, 93.1 per cent of these cases have pending investigations, chargesheets were filed only for 8.1 per cent of the total number of cybercrime cases registered last year. The trial for 95.6 per cent of such cases in Karnataka are still pending, as per the NCRB.
The other two states with the most cybercrime cases in 2019 were Uttar Pradesh (11,416) and Maharashtra (3,604).
Two elephants were electrocuted after they came into contact with a live wire inside the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru.
According to the Forest Department, the incident happened at Chikkondanahalli Lake near the Ramadevarabetta Forest when these jumbos had gone to drink water on Saturday.
“Two elephants died of electrocution. I went to the spot yesterday (Saturday) and observed that there is an electric line near a water body and those electric poles are bent which caused the electrocution,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Ajai Misra.
The carcasses of the male jumbos, aged 8-10 years, were found near the lake. A case has been registered.
However, health officials cited the surge in numbers was due to the increase in the number of samples tested in the state. While 6.73 lakh samples were tested over the past seven days, the same between September 20 and 27 was 3,45,736.
To date, Karnataka has registered a cumulative 6.4 lakh Covid-19 cases since March 8. Bengaluru tops the list among 30 districts of the state with over 2.5 lakh people testing positive for the infection.
Kusuma H, wife of the late IAS officer D K Ravi, joined the Congress on Sunday amid speculation that she would be given the party ticket to contest from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly by-election.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other leaders were present to welcome Kusuma into the party.
The Congress has announced T B Jayachandra as the candidate for the Sira by-election and is yet to reveal the name of the candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar by-election.
The Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat was previously held by Munirathna, who won from the Congress but later joined the BJP.
The Central Crime Branch police raided five pubs in the city as part of its crackdown against the drug menace. The searches were carried out on Saturday night, they said.
“In the drugs case investigation, we found that generally drugs are taken in some pubs. So, search warrants were taken and five pubs searched yesterday night,” Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a brief statement on Sunday.
Police have not shared any information on the outcome of the raids.
Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism CT Ravi has resigned from the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet days after being appointed as the BJP national general secretary. The four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru submitted his resignation on Saturday to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Ravi was appointed to the party position at the national level on September 26. According to sources, he is slated to fly to Delhi on Monday to meet the BJP Central leaders.
CT Ravi posted on Twitter one of the popular verses of "Mankuthimmana Kagga", written by famous Kannada litterateur D V Guddappa.
"Nothing stops when a person dies. The seasons continue to change. Time may grieve for some time. From the soil in which the dead are buried, rises the sprout of grass. Earth is pregnant again with new life. Nature is in a constant state of cultivation - Mankutimma," Ravi wrote.
