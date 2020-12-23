scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP Commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: 1141 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1136 recovered from the same. As many as 13,993 cases are active as on December 22.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 23, 2020 8:29:57 am
N Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner, BBMP, BengaluruBBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local civic body, N Manjunath Prasad tested positive for COVID-19 late evening on Tuesday

“I have quarantined myself after testing getting a positive result in a Covid-19 test that I took today. I appeal all those who have come in contact with me for various meetings and events in the last few days, including mediapersons to get themselves tested for Covid-19,” Prasad said. According to BBMP officials, Prasad had slight fever and related symptoms and has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, 1141 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1136 recovered from the same. As many as 13,993 cases are active as on December 22, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.11 lakh in the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

‘Illegal’ denotification of govt land: Karnataka HC refuses to quash 2015 corruption case against BSY

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a 2015 corruption case against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over an alleged illegal denotification of government land and came down heavily on the state anti-corruption agency Lokayukta police for failing to complete investigations into the case over the past five years.

Yediyurappa had approached the High Court in 2019 with a plea to quash the corruption case taken up by the Lokayukta police in February 2015 based on a private complaint filed in a court in 2013 by one Vasudev Reddy. The complaint was over a decision Yediyurappa took when he was deputy chief minister in 2006 to allegedly release a parcel of government acquired land to private persons.

BBMP Commissioner contracts coronavirus infection

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad tested positive for COVID-19 late evening on Tuesday.

"I have quarantined myself after testing getting a positive result in a Covid-19 test that I took today. I appeal all those who have come in contact with me for various meetings and events in the last few days, including mediapersons to get themselves tested for Covid-19," Prasad said.

Further, the local civic body also urged people who met the Commissioner recently to get tested in a release. "The commissioner has requested those who came in contact with him during events and other programmes as well as media persons to undergo COVID-19 tests," the release read.

According to BBMP officials, Prasad had a slight fever and possessed related symptoms and has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Bengaluru Electric Vehicles, B S Yediyurappa In a bid to encourage electric mobility in Bengaluru, as many as 100 electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping stations will be established in the city, as part of an initiative by different private firms along with the state government.

Meanwhile, flyers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will now be able to get tested for Covid-19 at the airport and get the results of the test, done using the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method, in as early as 13 minutes. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) launched the round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility on Tuesday.

READ | Bengaluru airport launches rapid Covid-19 RT-PCR test facility, results in 13 minutes

At the same time, to encourage electric mobility in Bengaluru, as many as 100 electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping stations will be set up in the city as part of a joint initiative by different private firms and the Karnataka government.

READ | E-push: Bengaluru to get 100 electric vehicle battery swapping stations

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus December 22 Highlights

