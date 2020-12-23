Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP Commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s local civic body, N Manjunath Prasad tested positive for COVID-19 late evening on Tuesday
Meanwhile, 1141 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1136 recovered from the same. As many as 13,993 cases are active as on December 22, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.11 lakh in the state.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a 2015 corruption case against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over an alleged illegal denotification of government land and came down heavily on the state anti-corruption agency Lokayukta police for failing to complete investigations into the case over the past five years.
Yediyurappa had approached the High Court in 2019 with a plea to quash the corruption case taken up by the Lokayukta police in February 2015 based on a private complaint filed in a court in 2013 by one Vasudev Reddy. The complaint was over a decision Yediyurappa took when he was deputy chief minister in 2006 to allegedly release a parcel of government acquired land to private persons.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad tested positive for COVID-19 late evening on Tuesday.
"I have quarantined myself after testing getting a positive result in a Covid-19 test that I took today. I appeal all those who have come in contact with me for various meetings and events in the last few days, including mediapersons to get themselves tested for Covid-19," Prasad said.
Further, the local civic body also urged people who met the Commissioner recently to get tested in a release. "The commissioner has requested those who came in contact with him during events and other programmes as well as media persons to undergo COVID-19 tests," the release read.
According to BBMP officials, Prasad had a slight fever and possessed related symptoms and has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.
