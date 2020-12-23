Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP Commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s local civic body, N Manjunath Prasad tested positive for COVID-19 late evening on Tuesday

“I have quarantined myself after testing getting a positive result in a Covid-19 test that I took today. I appeal all those who have come in contact with me for various meetings and events in the last few days, including mediapersons to get themselves tested for Covid-19,” Prasad said. According to BBMP officials, Prasad had slight fever and related symptoms and has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, 1141 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1136 recovered from the same. As many as 13,993 cases are active as on December 22, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.11 lakh in the state.