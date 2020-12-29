Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BMTC to reduce fares for Vajra services from Jan 1

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Travelling in an air-conditioned Volvo bus in Bengaluru is set to get cheaper as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to slash down ticket rates of Vajra services operating within the city.
According to BMTC officials, the move aims to attract more passengers to these services.
“Fares and pass rates will be reduced by about 20% from January 1. There is no change in fares of ordinary buses and Vayu Vajra (AC Volvo buses connecting Bengaluru airport to the city) services,” a spokesperson confirmed.
Meanwhile, 653 more people contracted the infection across the state on Monday while another 1178 recovered from the same. As many as 12,547 cases are active as on December 28, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.16 lakh in the state.
The Bengaluru police Monday imposed a curfew in the city on New Year’s Eve, wile the Karnataka government said it will come up with guidelines to ensure ‘simple’ New Year celebrations.
Bengaluru City Police commissioner Kamal Pant clamped Section 144 (prohibitory orders) across Bengaluru from 6 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021. In the order issued on Monday evening, Pant said gathering of five or more people and celebrations of the new year on a public road are strictly prohibited.
‘No-man’ zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar, and only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars and restaurants will be allowed, said Pant.
The Karnataka government had already forbidden public gatherings for New Year revelries, through an order on December 17.
On Monday, state Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with Health department officials and senior police officers, where it was decided that the Health Department will come up with guidelines to ensure the New Year is celebrated in a ‘simple and meaningful way’.
Read more
The Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, SL Dharme Gowda (64) allegedly died by suicide in Chikamagaluru district early Tuesday morning. According to the police, the JDS legislator was found dead on a railway track near Gunasagara in Kadur taluk of Chikmagalur district which is his hometown. The local police are investigating the incident.
According to reports, on Monday evening, he had gone out of his farm in Sakkarayapattana village in his car and never returned. The worried family had started to search for him and finally, police found him dead near the railway track Tuesday early morning.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock over the death of Dharme Gowda and said he can't believe it. "I pray that the Lord gives strength to his family and his fans, Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Dharme Gowda was in the news recently after the opposition Congress members pushed off his chair in the ruckus over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman in the Upper House.
Travelling in an air-conditioned Volvo bus in Bengaluru is set to get cheaper as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to slash down ticket rates of Vajra services operating within the city.
According to BMTC officials, the move aims to attract more passengers to these services.
“Fares and pass rates will be reduced by about 20% from January 1. There is no change in fares of ordinary buses and Vayu Vajra (AC Volvo buses connecting Bengaluru airport to the city) services,” a spokesperson confirmed.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday hinted at stringent action against those returnees from the United Kingdom who were untraceable and had switched off their mobile phones.
It could even be police action against them, the minister indicated. “I request the UK returnees to cooperate with us as responsible citizens. You have to get tested. If you don’t get tested and switch off your phone, then it’s a crime in true sense,” Sudhakar told reporters here.
Read more
In a bid to offer training to people obtaining driving licence for cars in Karnataka, 25 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state are likely to get driving simulators soon.
A recent tender call issued by the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority has mentioned the installation of light motor vehicle (LMV) simulators with a corresponding call for trained instructors.
Confirming the same, a senior official at the Department of Transport said that training will be provided on various aspects including basic driving skills, following traffic signals and speed limits, how to drive during peak/busy hours, and awareness on understanding pedestrian safety among other factors.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.