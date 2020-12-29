Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BMTC to reduce fares for Vajra services from Jan 1

According to BMTC officials, the move aims to attract more passengers to these services.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Travelling in an air-conditioned Volvo bus in Bengaluru is set to get cheaper as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to slash down ticket rates of Vajra services operating within the city.

“Fares and pass rates will be reduced by about 20% from January 1. There is no change in fares of ordinary buses and Vayu Vajra (AC Volvo buses connecting Bengaluru airport to the city) services,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, 653 more people contracted the infection across the state on Monday while another 1178 recovered from the same. As many as 12,547 cases are active as on December 28, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.16 lakh in the state.