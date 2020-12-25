Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Christmas crib dedicated to Covid-19 warriors in Bengaluru church

Hope in the midst of COVID-19. (Photo by special arrangement)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The youth wing of the Bangalore East Mar Thoma Church created and displayed a crib dedicated to frontline workers who worked in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, popularly known as Corona Warriors, on Christmas day in place of the usual crib.

The Yuvajana Sakhyam, the group behind the initiative, stated that they decided to celebrate this Christmas with the theme “Hope in the Midst of Covid-19” and that the crib was a reflection of the same.

“The crib is based on a town with its different establishments such as the mall, theatre, school, etc. closed off due to the pandemic. The only functioning spaces are a hospital and a police station. The birth of a baby is taking place in the hospital, thus signifying a new hope. But there are no angels, wise men, and shepherds. Their place is taken by the nurses in the hospital, assisting the birth of the child, the doctors serving in the isolation ward, and the policemen who maintain law and order,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, 1143 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 1268 recovered from the same. As many as 12,039 cases are active as on December 24, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.13 lakh in the state. The Karnataka government, at the same time, withdrew its night curfew order just six hours before it was supposed to be imposed across the state.