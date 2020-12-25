scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Christmas crib dedicated to Covid-19 warriors in Bengaluru church

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Yuvajana Sakhyam, the group behind the initiative, stated that they decided to celebrate this Christmas with the theme “Hope in the Midst of Covid-19” and that the crib was a reflection of the same.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 25, 2020 8:38:46 am
Bengaluru. COVID-19, Bengaluru Church, Bengaluru Crib, COVID-19 Christmas CribHope in the midst of COVID-19. (Photo by special arrangement)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The youth wing of the Bangalore East Mar Thoma Church created and displayed a crib dedicated to frontline workers who worked in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, popularly known as Corona Warriors, on Christmas day in place of the usual crib.

The Yuvajana Sakhyam, the group behind the initiative, stated that they decided to celebrate this Christmas with the theme “Hope in the Midst of Covid-19” and that the crib was a reflection of the same.

“The crib is based on a town with its different establishments such as the mall, theatre, school, etc. closed off due to the pandemic. The only functioning spaces are a hospital and a police station. The birth of a baby is taking place in the hospital, thus signifying a new hope. But there are no angels, wise men, and shepherds. Their place is taken by the nurses in the hospital, assisting the birth of the child, the doctors serving in the isolation ward, and the policemen who maintain law and order,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, 1143 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 1268 recovered from the same. As many as 12,039 cases are active as on December 24, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 9.13 lakh in the state. The Karnataka government, at the same time, withdrew its night curfew order just six hours before it was supposed to be imposed across the state.

08:38 (IST)25 Dec 2020
Karnataka plans overhaul of primary health centres, more beds, better infra on cards

In a bid to revamp public healthcare facilities in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced plans to upgrade infrastructure at 2,359 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state and create a model network connecting them.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that budgetary allocation for the health department would be raised to fund the infrastructure upgrade at the PHCs.

Read more

08:23 (IST)25 Dec 2020
08:15 (IST)25 Dec 2020
Yediyurappa, K Sudhakar, PHCs meeting Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with the medical education minister and officials to upgrade the existing Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to function as 24/7 clinics.

Meanwhile, in a bid to revamp public healthcare facilities in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced plans to upgrade infrastructure at 2,359 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state and create a model network connecting them.

READ | Karnataka plans overhaul of primary health centres, more beds, better infra on cards

At the same time, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar Wednesday clarified that classes for 10th and 12th standard students across the state will reopen as per schedule from January 1.

READ | Schools in Karnataka to reopen from January 1, clarifies education minister

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus December 24 Highlights

