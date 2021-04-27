Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 29,744 fresh cases, 201 deaths

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan reviews Covid treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. Express Photo
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 29,744 COVID-19 fresh cases and 201 fatalities, taking the caseload and deaths to 13,68,945 and 14,627 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, 10,73,257 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,663 on Monday in the state.
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 16,545 fresh infections and 105 deaths. The city has so far reported 6,70,201 infections and 5,905 deaths. There are 1,92,669 active cases whereas 4,313 people were discharged on Monday.
According to the health bulletin, 1,563 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,197 in Tumakuru, 929 in Mandya, 872 in Kalaburagi, 786 in Ballari, 747 in Hassan, 609 in Raichur, 505 in Bengaluru Rural. Cases were also reported in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.
There were 1,66,407 tests done on Monday including 1,55,615 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.49 crore, the department added. As many as 88,27,370 inoculations were done, the department said. (PTI)
With mounting Covid-19 cases and deaths in Karnataka and it’s capital Bengaluru, the state government Monday announced a shutdown for 14 days beginning Tuesday, April 27. The move came following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday. In an order issued on Monday night, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar said, “The state government is satisfied that the current circumstance requires more aggressive containment measures to break the chain of transmission.”
With daily Covid-19 cases rising beyond the 20,000 mark in Bengaluru, delays in releasing test results is leading to longer waits for patients seeking hospital beds. While the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has accused private labs of not following protocol — from swab collection to uploading results on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal — many labs in the state capital say their capacity is stressed due to the high volume of tests.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Three private labs BGS Global Hospital, Aarthi Scans & Labs, and Medall laboratory in Bengaluru were given a show cause notice by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday, for not uploading the Covid test results to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.
BBMP has asked laboratories to give an explanation within 48 hours. BBMP has accused private labs of not following protocol from swab collection to uploading results on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal many labs in the state capital say their capacity is stressed due to the high volume of tests.
After a patient tests positive, a Patient Code (P Code) is generated based on the positive report uploaded on the ICMR portal. The BBMP COVID-19 War Room then assigns a BU code to the patient for admission in a hospital.
After Chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 14-day statewide total lockdown on Monday afternoon, migrant workers, students and employees in Bengaluru rushed to Majestic bus stand in the city.
The KSRTC has decided to operate 500 extra buses from Bengaluru to several destinations across the state in view of the surge in passenger footfall.
Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said they are expecting even larger crowds to board outbound buses at city terminals on Tuesday so the three state run corporations has arranged around 12,000 buses on Tuesday.
All engineering and diploma examinations scheduled to be held till May 12 have been postponed, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed on Monday. He said the decision was made "in view of the corona curfew which will be in effect for 14 days starting from April 27 night (9 pm).
Also in charge of the Higher Education Portfolio, he added that new dates for the exams would be announced after the completion of the curfew period.
The Karnataka government has announced a 14-day lockdown, which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa a termed “close down”, starting Tuesday night to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Yediyurappa announced ‘close down’ after a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.
“The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It’s worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measure in place across the state. Essential groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am and 10 am,” he told reporters, adding that the manufacturing sector and essential services will continue. However, he clarified that “transport services would not ply during the close down period, but there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services.”
“You can interpret it however you want. We have clearly stated what measures we want to bring into effect…”
With mounting Covid-19 cases and deaths in Karnataka and it's capital Bengaluru, the state government Monday announced a shutdown for 14 days beginning Tuesday, April 27. The move came following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday.
“To stop the spread of Covid, strong measures are being initiated. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measures for the whole state. There will be scope to buy essential items from 6 am to 10 am. After 10 am, all establishments must shut down. Other than the garment sector, all manufacturing sector companies can function. In the garment sector, there are six to seven lakh employed and it must not be a source of spread of infections. The construction sector can be operational. Medical and essential services will function,” Yediyurappa said.
