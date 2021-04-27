Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 29,744 fresh cases, 201 deaths

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan reviews Covid treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 29,744 COVID-19 fresh cases and 201 fatalities, taking the caseload and deaths to 13,68,945 and 14,627 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, 10,73,257 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,663 on Monday in the state.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 16,545 fresh infections and 105 deaths. The city has so far reported 6,70,201 infections and 5,905 deaths. There are 1,92,669 active cases whereas 4,313 people were discharged on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 1,563 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,197 in Tumakuru, 929 in Mandya, 872 in Kalaburagi, 786 in Ballari, 747 in Hassan, 609 in Raichur, 505 in Bengaluru Rural. Cases were also reported in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

There were 1,66,407 tests done on Monday including 1,55,615 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.49 crore, the department added. As many as 88,27,370 inoculations were done, the department said. (PTI)