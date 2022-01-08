scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
No sale of liquor during weekend curfew, says Karnataka Excise Minister

🔴 Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
January 8, 2022 10:10:00 am
People crowd at a liquor shop due to weekend cufiew amidst Covid-19 third wave, in Bengaluru Jan 7, 2022. (PTI)

Ahead of the weekend curfew, which will come into effect from Friday at 8 pm to Monday 5 am, Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said there will be no sale of liquor for two days starting from tonight across the state.

“It has been decided that there will not be any sale of liquor during the weekend curfew. I have directed the officials to issue an order to this effect,” Gopalaiah told reporters.

He said there is spike in cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru. Hence, it has been decided not to open the liquor shops.

Gopalaiah said the liquor shop owners had given a representation to allow them to run their shops but due to rising Covid-19 cases, their plea was not considered.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily.

“The weekend curfew will come into effect from 8 pm tonight. Please do not go to various places unnecessarily and cooperate with the police for your own safety,” Pant told reporters.

He said only a set of activities is permitted including essential and medical services.

“Those who want to go to the hospital have to furnish supporting documents. Those travelling should also possess tickets and related papers,” the police commissioner said.

He added that the police would not issue any passes for people to travel within the city.

Pant warned that those violating the Covid-19 norms will face action under the Natural Disaster Management Act (NDMA). The violators will be detained and their vehicles will be seized.

The Karnataka government issued a set of prohibitory orders including weekend and night curfews for two weeks to check the rising Covid-19 cases.

