Karnataka: Bengaluru airport achieves energy neutral status, saves 22 lakh units of energy

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) achieved net energy neutral status during the 2020-21 financial year, the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced on Friday.

“As part of its sustainability goals, BIAL has set the target to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-21,” BIAL said in a statement released on the eve of the World Environment Day.

“As an outcome of energy conservation, BIAL has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the FY 2020-21, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month. BIAL saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH),” it stated and added that the airport began the fiscal on a good note, meeting 98% of its energy requirement of 20-21 through renewable sources.

“As we expand our operations at BLR Airport, we aim to remain the flag-bearer of sustainable operations. We have put in place various measures to reduce carbon footprint and protect our environment. Energy security is a very important aspect of our business as it is one of the key indicators to assess our sustainability levels,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

The airport has achieved energy neutral status since December 2020 through its onsite solar installations as well as power purchase agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers.

“BIAL has multiple measures in place to make Bengaluru airport environmentally efficient, with sustainability being the key pillar for all its operations to ensure integrity of economic viability, operational excellence and conservation of natural resources,” the statement said.

In an effort to become energy neutral, the airport has increased the consumption from solar power to over 50 million units through on-site and off-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). “In addition, BIAL has entered into a PPA agreement for purchase of additional 20 Million units of Wind Power through Open Access from January 2020,” the statement added.