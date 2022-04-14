Karnataka: Belur temple continues tradition of kicking off festival with Quran recitation

The historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur continued with its age-told tradition of kicking off the rathotsava (car festival) after reciting passages from the Quran, despite opposition from right-wing activists.

The state’s endowment department allowed the temple authorities to go ahead with the practice on Wednesday. The annual celebration started on Wednesday under strict vigil of the district police. Hundreds of people from across the state thronged the Chennakeshava temple to witness the two-day car festival.

“Since a long time, reading excerpts from the Quran has been the tradition that is followed. However, this year, there was confusion as the temple authorities had initially issued a notice barring Muslim traders from setting up stalls. However, the endowment department took the suggestion from various priests and decided to go ahead with the tradition,” an official said..

According to the tradition, a maulvi reads out excerpts from the Quran to mark the beginning of the celebrations at the Chennakeshava temple. Recently, as the spectre of communal tension loomed large over Karnataka, right-wing activists had urged the district administration and temple authorities to bar Muslim traders from taking part in the festival.

However, the state endowment department had directed the temple administration not to bar any non-Hindu traders and allowed them to set up stalls and participate in the celebrations, according to senior officials from the endowment department.

“Earlier, the temple administration had issued a notice to Muslim shopkeepers and urged them to close their shops. However, the government allowed them to take part in the festival and directed the temple administration to allow non-Hindus to set up stalls. Accordingly, around 15 Muslim traders had set up their shops,” a senior official told The Indian Express.