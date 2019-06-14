Karnataka: Belagavi railway station to get improved facilities as Minister Suresh Angadi steps in

Belagavi railway station will soon get a second entry gate, thanks to a surprise inspection by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

In his first surprise inspection in Karnataka after taking over as the minister, Angadi said, “A second entry provision to Belagavi railway station from Shastri Nagar end is necessary to keep up to the needs of the growing city.”

The minister also stressed on the need for maintaining the station and its premises clean to ensure a good experience for the commuters. He has also instructed officials to keep the tracks clean and litter-free.

After interacting with passengers on the platforms, Angadi has also ensured that escalators will be made available in the station among several other initiatives that will be taken to improve the platforms.

According to South Western Railway (SWR) officials, the minister was also keen on ensuring that the reconstruction work that is in progress at the station completes in a time-bound manner. “The minister has instructed to construct toilets in the second and third platforms as well,” an official told indianexpress.com.

Belagavi railway station is one among the key railway stations in north Karnataka that connects the city to different locations within and outside the state.