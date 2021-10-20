Karnataka: Muslim man, whose shop was vandalised, injured in hit-and-run incident

Updated: October 20, 2021 8:55:28 am
Days after raising a vandalism complaint, the owner of a chicken shop in Belagavi, Karnataka, suffered injuries after his bike was rammed from behind in a hit-and-run incident.
Hasab Saab’s shop was vandalised allegedly by members of a right-wing group for keeping the business open till 11 am on October 8, the day temples reopened. While the Belagavi Police failed to register an FIR and held a ‘compromise’ meeting, Saab’s wife Afsana Hasan Saab Khureshi claimed the couple was threatened and asked to leave the town.
Chicken shop owner Hasan Saab suffers injuries after his bike got rammed from behind in a hit and run incident.
Though the incident took place on October 8, it came to light only after a video went viral on Monday.
According to sources, the right-wing group had demanded the closure of chicken shops in the area due to a temple opening, and there was no official direction from the district administration or any authority.
