Karnataka: Muslim man, whose shop was vandalised, injured in hit-and-run incident

Days after raising a vandalism complaint, the owner of a chicken shop in Belagavi, Karnataka, suffered injuries after his bike was rammed from behind in a hit-and-run incident.

Hasab Saab’s shop was vandalised allegedly by members of a right-wing group for keeping the business open till 11 am on October 8, the day temples reopened. While the Belagavi Police failed to register an FIR and held a ‘compromise’ meeting, Saab’s wife Afsana Hasan Saab Khureshi claimed the couple was threatened and asked to leave the town.

#Karnataka Chicken shop owner Hasan Saab suffers injuries after his bike got rammed from behind in a hit and run incident. His shop was vandalised by a members on the day of local temple event. The police had held compromise meeting. @IndianExpress @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/RD4YQDRWwT — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) October 20, 2021

Though the incident took place on October 8, it came to light only after a video went viral on Monday.

According to sources, the right-wing group had demanded the closure of chicken shops in the area due to a temple opening, and there was no official direction from the district administration or any authority.