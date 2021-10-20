scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Karnataka: Muslim man, whose shop was vandalised, injured in hit-and-run incident

The shop was vandalised allegedly by members of a right-wing group for keeping the business open till 11 am on the day of temple opening on Oct 8.

Written by Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 20, 2021 8:55:28 am
A Muslim chicken shop owner, who had complained of vandalism, was injured in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Days after raising a vandalism complaint, the owner of a chicken shop in Belagavi, Karnataka, suffered injuries after his bike was rammed from behind in a hit-and-run incident.

Hasab Saab’s shop was vandalised allegedly by members of a right-wing group for keeping the business open till 11 am on October 8, the day temples reopened. While the Belagavi Police failed to register an FIR and held a ‘compromise’ meeting, Saab’s wife Afsana Hasan Saab Khureshi claimed the couple was threatened and asked to leave the town.

Though the incident took place on October 8, it came to light only after a video went viral on Monday.

According to sources, the right-wing group had demanded the closure of chicken shops in the area due to a temple opening, and there was no official direction from the district administration or any authority.

