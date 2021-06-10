Karnataka Deputy CM hints at lockdown extension in Belagavi district

A marshal checks the passes of motorists during a Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

While most areas in Karnataka are likely to unlock gradually from June 15, Belagavi in the northern part of the state may have its lockdown extended.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol, who is also the district in-charge minister for Belagavi said, “There seems to be a need to announce an extension of lockdown in Belagavi as it borders Maharashtra. It is impossible to shut minor roads connecting Maharashtra even while highways remain closed. In such a scenario, a lockdown extension might become a necessity here.”

However, Karjol added that the final call will be taken by CM BS Yediyurappa’s based upon inputs from experts and various task forces.

To date, Belagavi has reported 71,817 Covid infections and 663 deaths. The active caseload in the district, as of Wednesday, stood at 8,100. As per data from the Karnataka State Covid War Room, the district has reported 4,700 new cases in the last week alone.

Belagavi is also fourth among districts with the highest active caseload in rural areas. It ranks behind Hassan, Mysuru, and Tumakuru districts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said that the case fatality rate in the district was at 1.6 per cent. He added that 976 patients were undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The district administration has also claimed that there is no scarcity of medical oxygen and an average of 16 kilo-litres of the gas was being used on a daily basis.

Belagavi also lags behind when it comes to recovery rate when compared to other districts. While the recovery rate in Belagavi is at 86.68%, the state’s average is 90.54%.

Of the 192 people who succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, eight were from Belagavi. As many as 1,097 people recovered from the infection in the district as the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases (341) reflected in the border district as well.