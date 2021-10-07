Karnataka: 7 dead as building collapses in Belagavi due to heavy rain

Seven of a family, including three children, died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Wednesday following heavy rain.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Khanagavi (48), his wife Satyavva Khanagavi (48), daughters – Lakshmi (17) and Puja (8), their relatives Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Savita Khanagavi (28) and Kashavva Kolappanavar (8).

The adults in the family worked as construction labourers and were renovating an old house. Five persons died while the house caved in and two died after they were taken to the hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the victims. Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the deputy commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures. “I have spoken to Bheemappa, survivors in the building collapse and have told that the government is with him,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased.”