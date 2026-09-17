Karnataka ex-Army man, daughter hacked to death over property dispute

According to the police, the ex-Army man and his daughter, an engineer, were allegedly attacked with an axe and sickle by his brothers and and a nephew.

A 67-year-old former Army serviceman and his daughter were allegedly hacked to death inside a gram panchayat office in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday afternoon over a property dispute, the police said.

According to the police, Rudrappa Kundargi and his daughter Shashikala, 26, an engineer, were allegedly attacked with an axe and sickle by his brothers — Basappa Kundargi and Sangappa Kundargi — and a nephew when they reached the panchayat office in Kittur taluk in connection with documentation and verification related to the division of a property that belonged to his father, who died three years ago.

The relatives allegedly came to the panchayat office after learning that Rudrappa was there.