Karnataka: BDA gardener owns 4 houses, property worth crores, ACB finds during raids

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka has found that Shivalingaiah, a gardener in Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), owns four houses in different parts of the city and properties worth crores of rupees. The ACB made this discovery during the state-wide raids it carried out at 80 locations owned by 21 government officials on Friday.

In a press statement, the ACB said that Shivalingaiah owned four houses in prime areas of Bengaluru – two in JP Nagar, and one each in Kumaraswamy Layout and Doddakallasandra. Apart from these, he also owned 1 open site at Doddakallasandra, 1 acre 9 guntas of agricultural land in Channapattana taluk of Ramanagara district, 510 grams of gold ornaments, 700 grams of silver articles and household articles worth Rs 10 lakh. Shivalingaiah also owned 3 cars and 2 two-wheelers and had Rs 86,000 in cash and savings or deposits of Rs 80,000, the ACB said.

Shivalingaiah, 60, was 13 days away from his retirement and also worked as helper to an assistant executive engineer (AEE) at BDA. Officials said that Shivalingaiah had been working at the Banashankari BDA office for a long time and maintained a low profile. His son runs a bar and restaurant while his daughter, an engineering graduate, lives abroad, a police official said.

“Shivalingaiah is a ‘walking knowledge bank’ of BDA. He knows of developments in places related to BDA, layouts which are authorised and unauthorised, encroachments etc,” said an ACB official.

More than 555 officials and staff were part of the massive ACB raids that began early on Friday.

Karwar District Registrar Sridhar B S, Irrigation Department Executive Engineer from Chikkaballapura A Mohan Kumar, District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Welfare Development Board in Bidar district Thippanna P Sirasagi, Senior Assistant and Assistant Comptroller of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar Mruthyunjay Channabasaiah Tirani and Police Inspector (under suspension) Udayaravi were some of the officials whose properties were raided.

Other officials who were raided were Parameshwarappa, assistant engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department in Hoovinahadagalli, Madhusudan V, district registrar of the IGR Office in Bengaluru, Ramakrishna H E, assistant executive engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department in Hassan, Obaiah, assistant engineer of Zilla Panchayath sub division at Virajapete in Kodagu district, D Siddappa, deputy chief electrical inspector in Bengaluru, Chandrappa C Olekar, assistant executive engineer of Upper Tunga Project at Ranibennur in Haveri district, Bheemarao Yashwanth Pawar, chief PWD engineer in Belagavi Circle.

The properties of two retired officials were also raided: Manjunath G, superintendent engineer, (Rtd), PWD, Bengaluru, and Dr K Janardhan, evaluations registrar (Rtd), Bangalore North University.

Pradeep Shivappa Alura, Secretary Grade-2 in Asundi Gramapanchayath in Gadaga taluk, Shankarlinga Nagappa Gogi, project director of Nirmithi Kendra in Bagalkot, Yellappa Padasali, RTO in Bagalkot district, Rajeev P Nayak, assistant executive engineer in the Planning Division at Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Division in Karwar, Harish, assistant engineer in the Minor Irrigation Department in Udupi Division and B G Thimmaiah, second division assistant at Ajjampura Municipality were the other officials who were raided.