Karnataka: BBMP estimates Rs 1,000 crore revenue from regularisation of ‘B’ Khata properties without fixing fee

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has projected total revenue collection of Rs 10,484.28 crore and expenditure of Rs 10,480.93 crore. The corporation has estimated it would collect Rs 3,107 crore from property taxes and another Rs 1,000 crore under ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata Regularization Scheme.

Notably, ‘A’ Khata properties are those with genuine documents and are verified by the State agencies. Whereas ‘B’ Khata properties have anomalies in documentation and include premises constructed in violation of byelaws. There are over six lakh ‘B’ Khata properties in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms had recently recommended the conversion of ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata by collecting penalties and land conversion charges. In response, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the issue would be examined in the light of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

However, BBMP’s estimation that it would get Rs 1,000 crore from the regularisation scheme has drawn criticisms from certain quarters. The critics argued that such an assumption was faulty as no fees have been decided for the scheme yet.

“This seems to be a last-minute insertion in the budget. How did the BBMP decide that it would get a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the regularisation of the ‘B’ Khata properties? It will not be an easy thing to do since legal issues have to be kept in mind before going ahead with this,” a former councillor said on the condition of anonymity.

The budget allocated Rs 6,911.49 crore for the public works department, Rs 1,469 crore for solid waste management, Rs 32 crore for urban forestry and Rs 374.34 crore for social welfare department, among others.

Sharing his thoughts on the budget, Vinod Jacob, the general manager of Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said: “The BBMP released the budget copies just a few hours before the beginning of the new financial year. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body’s budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year. Bengaluru being the capital of the state and a major revenue generator, the budget of the city must be planned more meticulously. It has become increasingly important to focus on issues ailing roads, parks, storm water drains and lakes, among others. The outlay for the public works department has always been huge but there has not been commensurate improvement in the city’s infrastructure.”

Budget Allocation

Rs 6,911.49 crore for Public Works Department

Rs 924.00 crore for Ward works – Rs 4 crore per ward in Old Zones and Rs 6 crore per ward in New Zones

Rs 60 crore for maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads

Rs 40 crore for annual maintenance of SWD

Rs 1,469 crore provided for Solid Waste Management

Rs 600 crore for cleaning and transportation of garbage

Rs 100 crore for design, establishment and operation of scientific landfills as per NGT order

Rs 75 crore for scientific landfill at balance pits of Mittiganahalli and bunds development

Rs 125 crore for villages near BBMP scientific landfills

Rs 374.34 crore for social welfare department

Rs 40 crore for laptop distribution to beneficiaries

Rs 138 crore for Onti-mane, including Rs 55 crore for SC/ST beneficiaries and Rs 28 crore for poura karmikas (sanitation workers)

Rs 31.90 crore for welfare programmes for specially-abled persons

Rs 6 crore for transgender welfare programmes

Rs 285 crore for health department

Rs 32 crore for urban forestry

Rs 25 crore for maintenance of lakes

Rs 113 crore for education department

Rs 174.38 crore for horticulture department, including Rs 85 crore for maintenance of parks

Estimated Receipts

Total Estimated Receipts – Rs 10,484.28 crore

BBMP’s own receipts – Rs 6,471.68 crore

Tax receipts (including cess) – Rs 3,680.15 crore

Non-tax receipts – Rs 2,302.23 Crore

Rs 1,000 crore from ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata Regularization Scheme

Central and state government grants – Rs 4,012.60 crore

Total Estimated Payments: Rs 10,480.93 crore

Rs 5,165.19 crore for revenue expenditure

Rs 4,948.26 crore for capital expenditure

Rs 1234.72 crore for salary expenditure

Rs 313.51 crore for administrative expenses

Rs 4,838.26 crore for development works

Rs 122.00 crore for repayment of bank loan