Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Not aware of Waqf Board plan on educational institutes for girls, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai statement came a day after Karnataka Waqf Board chairman Shafi Saadi said that the Board was planning to build schools and colleges for girls in 10 districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he was not aware of any Karnataka State Board of Auqaf or Waqf Board proposal to construct schools and colleges, exclusively for girls, in 10 districts.

“It might be his personal view. This is not discussed at the government level and it is not the stand of my government,” Bommai said, referring to Waqf Board chairman Shafi Saadi’s statement on Wednesday that the Board was planning to set up schools and colleges, exclusively for girls.

The institutions, when set up, would allow girls to wear hijab and admissions would be open to students from all communities, Saadi had said.

On Thursday, Bommai said that if there was any such proposal, the Board chairman should talk to him about the same.

To a query on rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga meeting housing minister V Somanna, Bommai said that the BJP will not entertain any rowdies in the party. “We will not give them any opportunity and there is no change in our stance,” he said. The BJP was recently left red-faced after rowdy-sheeter ‘Silent Sunil’ and criminal ‘Fighter Ravi’ shared the stage with BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan, and expressed their desire to join the BJP.

On the Supreme Court hearing the maintainability of a petition seeking the inclusion of 800-plus villages and towns of Karnataka to Maharashtra, the chief minister said that the stand of the state was very clear. “Our argument is that the petition by Maharashtra is not maintainable. Our stand is constitutional and legal,” Bommai said.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 02:30:24 pm
