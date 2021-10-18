Basavaraj Bommai to assess damage due to Bengaluru rains

In the wake of rains causing damage in many parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has embarked on a tour of the city on Monday morning.

“Due to the rains over the last week many areas witnessed rain damage. I will visit these places and take a decision on the work to carried and compensation. I will be carrying out a survey today,” Karnataka CM Bommai said on Monday.

The Karnataka chief minister said that he will also be looking at complaints of potholes emerging in many parts of the city in the wake of the heavy rains.

In many parts of Bengaluru, civic activists have performed pujas to potholes in the last week to draw the attention of the state government and the city civic agencies to the condition of the roads in Bengaluru.