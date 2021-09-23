On Republic Day, Karnataka will launch online citizen services at gram panchayat level: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka government will soon launch online citizen services at the gram panchayat level called ‘Grama Seva Yojane’ on a trial basis in five districts on the next Republic Day.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday announced the project and said the online citizen services would be implemented so that gram panchayats become centres of citizen services and government facilities reach doorsteps.

He was addressing the inaugural function of the Amrutha Grama Panchayath programme held at Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall in Bengaluru.

“I have directed officers to make preparations for the implementation of the scheme,” he added.

“Democracy can succeed with people’s participation. Unfortunately, we have turned people into beneficiaries. Instead, we need to encourage their participation in governance. Planning should be done at the grass-root level and funds must be provided by the government,” he said.

Under the Amrutha Grama Panchayath Scheme, the Karnataka government developed 750 gram panchayats and on an average, Rs 3 crore is being provided to each panchayat amounting to Rs 2,300 crore.

“An incentive of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to each panchayat that completes the programme by March 31, 2022. If all gram panchayats succeed to meet the deadline, 1,500 panchayats will be selected for the scheme for the next year,” Bommai said.

“For a successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship programme of Government of India to ensure 100% coverage of functional household tap connections in rural areas, the state government has released Rs 2,000 crore recently,” the CM said.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, who was present at the event, said all gram panchayats must be connected digitally by 2024 and directed the state government to implement the same on a priority.

“During the 12th and 13th Finance Commission, Rs 3,988 crores was released for Karnataka. During the 14th and 15th Finance Commission, the same has been increased to Rs 9626 crore, which is more than 2.5 times,” he said.