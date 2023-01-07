Karnataka CM Bommai says pictures of BJP ministers with ‘criminal’ Santro Ravi may be doctored

Finding pictures of political leaders in the company of a person accused of criminal activities does not indicate an association with the alleged criminal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed Saturday following the release on social media of pictures of BJP leaders with an alleged prostitution racketeer.

The remarks by the Karnataka chief minister came after the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), and local television channels posted pictures of several cabinet colleagues of Bommai in the company of KS Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, an alleged accused in over 15 human trafficking and prostitution racket cases in south Karnataka over the last 20 years.

The latest criminal case against Santro Ravi was filed on January 1 in Mysuru by a woman claiming to be his wife. The woman has accused Santro Ravi of atrocities, assault, and of forcing her into having sexual relations with a highly placed official who is a former IAS officer. Santro Ravi has also been accused in as many as 14 other cases of immoral trafficking since 1995.

Since the case was filed on January 1, there have been audio leaks of purported conversations between Santro Ravi and police officers where the alleged criminal is heard promising transfers of police officers through his high connections in the government.

JD(S) party leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Santro Ravi is linked to top officials in the government including several cabinet ministers.

Bommai has denied any association with Santro Ravi even as the Opposition Congress posted pictures of his son with the alleged criminal on its social media handle in Karnataka.

Local channels have broadcast alleged WhatsApp phone records of Santro Ravi indicating his alleged connection with the chief minister and top ministers in the government.

“All the claims of links are created. Let there be an investigation of his association. He has created claims of association with former CMs and others. In the electronic format and on WhatsApp, anything can be done. We can put anyone’s image. We have to find out his transactions and the real crimes,” Bommai said Saturday amid a media furore.

“We will carry out a thorough investigation. We will probe all his connections. He is connected to the Opposition and Opposition leaders as well. Even I speak to someone without knowing their background. Will it be considered an offence?” Bommai said in Mysuru.

“There are photos of many people in his company. There are many criminals who have clicked pictures with many people at different times. On the basis of the complaint of atrocities given by a woman, a complete investigation will be carried out…” Bommai added.

“I have told the Mysore police to carry out a serious investigation. There are many complaints of him claiming high connections and I have asked the police to view these allegations seriously and find evidence and take strict action,” he further said. Santro Ravi has been absconding since January 1, when the latest FIR was registered against him.

Two days ago, Bommai had denied any association with Santro Ravi in the wake of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy seeking answers from him on Santro Ravi’s alleged links to BJP cabinet ministers and his role in government transfers.

“It is Kumaraswamy who has made some allegations. Let him provide the information. I do not know Santro Ravi,” Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said on January 5 after Kumaraswamy raised concerns over the alleged association of BJP ministers with the prostitution racketeer and the involvement of the racketeer in facilitating transfers of police officials.

Kumaraswamy questioned Bommai after local channels broadcast an audio recording of a purported conversation between Santro Ravi and a police officer where the person identified as Santro Ravi provided assurances of facilitating a transfer of the official.

The person identified as Santro Ravi claimed to be a close associate of the chief minister and senior police officers in the audio recording.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who always claims to have guts and courage should speak up now. Let him order an investigation into the links between Santro Ravi and ministers in his cabinet. Who is this Santro Ravi? What is his connection to the government? Let it be revealed,” Kumaraswamy said in a press conference on January 4.

“The government should reveal who provided Santro Ravi access to the state guest house at Kumara Krupa till a month ago. The CM and the home minister should reveal all these things to the people of the state,” the former CM said.

“He has carried out all sorts of transactions from the Kumara Krupa guest house. Who is behind him? He is heard directing police officers in phone conversations to meet him to facilitate their transfers. He tells the officers to address him as Sir. He says the CM addresses him as Sir. All these things should reveal the extent to which the present government has lost its self-respect,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also insinuated that 14 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs who fled to Mumbai in 2019 and forced the collapse of a JD(S)-Congress coalition government received services in Mumbai through ‘dubious characters’ from Karnataka.