Karnataka bans sale of gutka, pan masala and some tobacco products for one year

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The Karnataka government has banned the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine across the state for one year in the interest of public health. However, the notification does not impose any ban on their consumption.
The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration is carrying out enforcement measures against the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.
Special inspection and enforcement drives are being conducted across Karnataka under the leadership of Food Safety Officers.
The department issued a government notification on August 10 under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
The ban will remain in force across Karnataka for one year from the date of issuance.
The department has appealed to the public to report the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products to the concerned authorities and cooperate with efforts to build a “healthy and addiction-free Karnataka”.
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