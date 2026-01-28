Karnataka follows Kerala in restricting private practice by govt doctors to out-patient services

Karnataka has limited private practice by government doctors to OPD services conducted outside official duty hours. (File photo for representational use).

The Karnataka government Wednesday issued an order restricting government doctors in the state from providing in-patient treatment in their private practices, but allowing them to continue out-patient treatment.

The move comes following frequent complaints that government doctors divert patients who turn up for in-patient treatment at government hospitals to their private practices.

The order clarifying the extent of private practice allowed for government doctors working under the Health and Family Welfare Department states, “The treatment of in-patients at private hospitals as part of the private practice by government doctors may interfere with the discharge of their regular government duties. Accordingly, it is instructed that treatment of in-patients (IPD) or proposed in-patients as part of private practice by government doctors is strictly prohibited.”