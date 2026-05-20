No more open-jeep safaris in Karnataka’s tiger reserves

A woman was killed at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu during a fight between two captive elephants. (Representational image)

Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday directed authorities to replace open camper vehicles with safer buses for safaris across the state’s five tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.

The direction comes days after a 33-year-old woman was killed at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu during a fight between two captive elephants.

In the wake of the tragedy, the forest minister instructed the chief wildlife warden to pay greater attention to tourist safety at safari zones.

Speaking to the media, Khandre said, “Safaris are operational across several of Karnataka’s wildlife reserves and forests, including Bandipur, Nagarahole, Kali, Biligirirangana Betta and Bhadra Tiger Reserves, as well as Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Dandeli, and K Gudi. These destinations attract tourists and wildlife enthusiasts from across the state, the country, and abroad. Fortunately, no fatalities caused by elephants, tigers, or any other wild animals attacking safari vehicles have been reported so far. However, this measure has been taken to prevent an untoward incident.”